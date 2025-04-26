Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. San Diego Wave FC

April 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC (1-4-0, 3 pts) searches for the club's first home win of the season April 26, hosting San Diego Wave FC (2-2-1, 7 pts) for Kids' Night at 6:30 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. After securing their first win of the season, the Stars look to turn their luck around at home against San Diego.

Where to Watch

National Broadcast: ION

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago fell 1-0 in stoppage time to Utah on the road

SD: San Diego took down Louisville 1-4 on the road

Storylines

Kids' Night: Chicago Stars FC is inviting kids of all ages (including the kids at heart!) and their families to come out and cheer on the Stars during a fun-filled Kids' Night at SeatGeek Stadium. The exclusive Kids' Night beanie patch will be available to the first 1,000 fans entering the stadium when gates open at 5:30 p.m. CT. Kids taking part in the Galaxy Passport Program and attending their third Chicago Stars match this season will receive friendship bracelets after getting their Galaxy Passport stamped in the Chicago Stars FC Fan Zone, presented by Jameson. Additional fun in the Fan Zone will include bracelet making, face painting, coloring, soccer darts, EAFC and music by DJ Tess. The match will feature a kid reporter and kid host, as well as a halftime penalty shootout, with some special kiddos taking shots from the spot against Chicago Stars mascot, Supernova. The national anthem will be performed by Chicago's own nine-year-old sensation, Sophia, 'The National Anthem Girl,' and DJ Cabrera will be playing the favorite songs from Chicago Stars FC player's childhoods. Members of the Shooting Stars Kid's Club can redeem their free match ticket for Kids' Night April 26, and a special ticket package, with a match ticket and exclusive Chicago Stars FC Squishy Plush is available for everyone at chicagostars.com/tickets.

Catching the Wave: A gritty matchup at SeatGeek Stadium is sure to be had when these two teams take the pitch April 26. While Chicago currently sits 13th and San Diego sixth on the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) table, just four points separate the two sides, and anything is possible when it's this early in the season. This rings especially true when you consider the Stars have recorded shutout wins over the Wave in their last three meetings, even when Chicago's been sitting below San Diego on the table. On top of the historic advantage, though the Wave have scored more goals than the Stars so far this season, Chicago has won more tackles (67 to 58) and duels (256 to 197) than San Diego. The Stars are undoubtedly further motivated to earn their fourth-consecutive shutout over the Wave knowing that team captain Alyssa Naeher's next clean sheet will be her 50th regular-season career shutout and a league-record 45th clean sheet as a Chicago Star. Here's to making some history on Saturday, Chicago.

Biegalski's Balling: Defender Camryn Biegalski has been a bright spot on the right side of the pitch for Chicago so far this season. The Chicagoland native has fearlessly gone toe-to-toe with challenging players like Asisat Oshoala, Yazmeen Ryan and Bianca St-Georges - a tough task for the best of defenders that Biegalski's accomplishment at has earned her applause from team captain, Alyssa Naeher. Despite the formidable opponents, Biegalski has already outperformed many of her cumulative 2024 statistics in the first five matches of the 2025 season, frequently finishing contests leading the team in multiple categories on the defensive end. The hard work is paying off, with Biegalski currently leading the team and ranking third in the league in both tackles (22) and tackles won (15). Biegalski is also the team leader in touches (290) and clearances (24), outdoing her own stats from seven appearances in 2024 in each of those categories. Keep it up, Cam!

