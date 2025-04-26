What to Watch for as Racing Visits the Portland Thorns

Racing Louisville FC will head to Providence Park for its 100th NWSL match, facing off against Portland Thorns FC at 4 p.m. Sunday.

The club's milestone marks the beginning of the team's second two-game away swing this season. The trip rolls on next week with a visit to play the Houston Dash on Friday.

Racing Louisville (1-3-1, 4 points) dropped its second-straight home match last weekend, conceding three second half goals to San Diego Wave FC en route to a 4-1 defeat. Louisville sits 12th in the NWSL standings as a result.

Though Racing went down a goal in the first 17 minutes, it equalized through an Ary Borges penalty kick just before halftime. From then on, San Diego's attack made the winning difference.

The disappointing outcome was "a reflection moment" from the perspective of head coach Bev Yanez as her team aims to push toward improved results. Louisville now turns the page for a meeting with a Portland team that has rebounded following a slow start to the season.

The Thorns, led by head coach Rob Gale, improved to 2-2-2 on the campaign and into fifth position after picking up an impressive 4-1 home triumph Tuesday over Gotham FC. Portland is in fifth place in the league.

So far this season, Portland has yet to lose at Providence Park, holding a 1-0-2 record. Gale's team drew both Angel City FC and the North Carolina Courage at home before its midweek result versus Gotham.

Story lines...

History maker: With an appearance on Sunday, Lauren Milliet would become the first player in league history to feature in 100 consecutive regular season matches for the same club. Twenty-five players have tallied 100 appearances with the same club in the NWSL, but Milliet would be the first with 100 in a row. The 28-year-old defender, who leads Louisville in touches this campaign (231), is the only current player who played in the club's first match in April 2021.

The Fin returns: Defender Elli Pikkujämsä completed her comeback from a knee injury last weekend, making her first Racing appearance in 385 days. Pikkujämsä entered the match for Marisa DiGrande in the 82nd minute - a moment she said elicited "a lot of emotions." The Finnish international has made 18 starts across 22 league matches since joining Louisville in December 2022 following three seasons in Sweden.

Timely return: Last Saturday also saw the return of Racing's all-time leading goal scorer, Savannah DeMelo. The 27-year-old midfielder - the only player with at least 12 goals and assists for the club - returns at the perfect time after missing two matches, with Louisville at the bottom of the NWSL in goals scored. Despite subbing on in the 56th minute, DeMelo still made her presence known, finishing with the team lead in shots (3).

Stepping up: Ary Borges continued to impress in Racing's midfield against the Wave, only this time without her usual partner, Taylor Flint, who missed the game with a foot injury. The Brazilian showed composure from the penalty spot, converting an equalizer in the sixth minute of first half stoppage time - her first career NWSL goal from the spot. Borges also made an imprint defensively, leading the team in successful duels (9) and tackles won (3).

Series history: The Thorns, the NWSL's winningest team, owns the historical advantage against Racing with five wins, two losses and one draw. However, Louisville is unbeaten in the last three meetings, including two wins at Lynn Family Stadium. Yanez's team used a Flint header in the 88th minute to best Portland by a 1-0 score in the most recent encounter last season.

Hello, old friend: Sunday's visit out west will see Racing reunite with one of its former strikers, Reilyn Turner. Turner, Louisville's first round selection in the 2024 NWSL Draft, moved to Portland via a trade involving Janine Sonis last August. So far in six matches played for the Thorns in 2025, the UCLA product has recorded a team-high two goals, including the game winner away at Utah Royals FC on April 11.

Thorn in your side: Portland's roster has the second-youngest average age in the NWSL this season, featuring multiple emerging stars - one being the 19-year-old U.S. Women's National Team midfielder Olivia Moultrie. The Thorns' No. 13 has been the club's most creative threat in several different positions this year. Her 5.11 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes total ranks fifth best across the league.

About Racing Louisville FC: A 2021 expansion addition to the National Women's Soccer League, Racing Louisville remains a young club in what's arguably the world's toughest women's soccer circuit. Racing both rosters and routinely faces up against national team talents as a result. The club calls home Lynn Family Stadium - opened in 2020 in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood - and operates daily out of the nearby Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center, sharing the facility with the USL Championship side Louisville City FC.

