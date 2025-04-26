Chicago Stars FC Fall, 0-3, at Home to San Diego Wave FC

April 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC fell, 0-3, tonight against San Diego Wave FC at home. Despite leading the match with 8 shots, Chicago was unable to turn the tides and find the back of the net. The team now looks to get back in the win column as the Stars head to the East Coast to face off with Gotham FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium, May 4 at noon CT.

Chicago and San Diego matched each other's intensity to start the match with both teams pressing high hoping to force a mistake and capitalize. Chicago - turning to their tried-and-true method of finding Jameese Joseph and Ludmila - created more chances than San Diego and had a higher expected goal number getting multiple shots from inside the Wave's 18-yard box. Chicago's most dangerous chance came in the 23rd minute when forwards, Ally Schlegel and Jameese Joseph, combined for a quick give and go that ended with a clear shot from inside the 18-yard box that troubled San Diego's Kailen Sheridan, but the keeper eventually was able to wrangle the ball.

In the 31st minute, San Diego won a corner kick attempt that Chicago had the opportunity to clear, but a misplayed ball ended at the feet of the Wave's Lundkvist who curled a shot past a diving Alyssa Naeher to find the back of the net and give the Wave the 0-1 lead.

The Stars started the second half with more urgency, pressing high and forcing turnovers. Similar to the first half, Chicago were the aggressors with multiple looks at the goal, but just could not find the back of the net to level the score. Ally Schlegel had another good look at the goal in the 66th minute thanks to a great run and pass from Julia Grosso, but Schlegel's right footed attempt from inside the box went straight to the Wave's keeper Kailen Sheridan. In the 73rd minute, Chicago's Micayla Johnson received the ball at the top of San Diego's 18-yard box and sent a cross into the box that almost everyone gave up on, except forward, Catherine Barry. Barry received the ball well, but her momentum caused her to dribble across the goal ending up with an awkward shot as she tried to turn and score, but Sheridan got her body in front of the shot and deflected the ball out of play.

Chicago continued pressing high and taking risks in order to regain possession and give themselves the best chance to score, but the risk left them open to San Diego's counterattack, which forced an own goal by Chicago and one more from San Diego's Ascanio to end the match 0-3 in a loss for Chicago.

MATCH NOTES:

Chicago had more shots than San Diego (12 to 9) and more shots from inside the box (8 to 5)

Chicago also created more chances than San Diego tonight (11 to 7)

Midfielder, Bea Franklin, stood out for Chicago tonight ranking in the top five Stars players in completed passes (33), passes completed in the final third (6), tackles won (3), recoveries (9) and created a chance at goal

Sam Staab played her first full match of the season tonight

Julia Grosso completed 93.5% of her passes

Maitane had 100% tackle success in the midfield for Chicago

Next Match

Gotham FC vs. Chicago Stars FC, May 4, 2025, at noon CT at Sports Illustrated Stadium

Goals by Half

1 2 F

CHI 0 0 0

SD 1 2 3

Scoring Summary:

CHI: 80' Sam Staab (OG)

SD: 31' Lundkvist (Trinity Armstrong), Kimmi Ascanio (Adriana Leon)

Disciplinary Report

CHI:

SD:

Lineups

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Taylor Malham, Sam Staab, Cari Roccaro, Camryn Biegalski (84' Nádia Gomes), Julia Grosso (84' Leilanni Nesbeth), Bea Franklin, Maitane López, Jameese Joseph (69' Catherine Bary), Ludmila, Ally Schlegel (69' Micayla Johnson)

SD: Kailen Sheridan, Perle Morroni (90+4' Kristen McNabb), Trinity Armstrong, Kennedy Wesley, Hanna Lundkvist, Kenza Dali, Savannah McCaskill, Melanie Barcenas (63' Maria Sánchez), Gia Corley (74' Adriana Leon), Delphine Cascarino (90+4' Makenzy Robbe), Kimmi Ascanio (90+4' Favour Emmanuel)

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.