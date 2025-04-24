Chicago Stars FC and Nellaspec.com Renew Partnership to Champion Women's Health

April 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC Chicago Stars FC today announced the renewal of their partnership with Ceek Women's Health, innovator in women's health products. As the proud women's health partner of Chicago Stars FC, Ceek Women's Health will continue as the team's sleeve partner, marking the second time in club history that all available sponsored kit spaces have been sold.

"We're thrilled to welcome Ceek Women's Health back for another season with the Chicago Stars," said Sara Arnold, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for Chicago Stars FC. "As a professional women's soccer club, we recognize the vital connection between athletic performance and overall health. Nella's commitment to revolutionizing women's healthcare aligns with our mission to uplift women both on and off the pitch. We're proud to stand alongside a partner who is transforming how women experience routine health exams."

The renewed partnership underscores a shared commitment to advancing women's health and empowerment through sport.

"As women athletes continue to break records and redefine what's possible, we at are breaking barriers in women's health," said Fahti Khosrowshahi, founder of the Nella Speculum. "The Chicago Stars represent strength, leadership, and innovation in women's sports- and we're proud to partner with them again to champion a future where every woman has access to modern, comfortable tools for her health. We hope this collaboration brings greater awareness to the Nella Comfort Kit and inspires more women to advocate for what they deserve at their annual exams."

As part of the partnership, Ceek Women's Health will serve as the presenting partner of the Stars' Together Strong home match May 10, a match dedicated to raising awareness around the importance of accessible, comfortable and modern women's healthcare. Themed around women's health, the match will spotlight women's health and wellbeing while promoting awareness, access and action. The theme showcases how encouraging individuals and communities to prioritize and advocate for women's health can empower women of all ages to speak up about the tools used during their wellness exams.

Recognizing that many athletes discover their love of sport at a young age, the partnership also includes educational outreach designed to empower girls and teens with knowledge about their health and their choices. In addition, Ceek will participate in Chicago Stars community soccer clinics, presented by Wintrust, across the Chicago area, helping children discover the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of sports and physical activity.

This season, the Chicago Stars look to build on their 2024 campaign that saw the team return to the NWSL playoffs for the eighth time in club history (second most in the NWSL). Returning to the club this year is: goalkeeper and United States Women's National Team legend, Alyssa Naeher; Mallory Swanson, who scored the gold medal-winning goal for the USWNT in Paris; forward, Ludmila, who scored three goals in as many consecutive matches; Julia Grosso, a dynamic midfielder who helped Canada take home Olympic gold at the Tokyo Olympics; and a young and energetic core that is looking to establish themselves and the team as one of the marquee franchises in Chicago.

