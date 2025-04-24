Bay FC Debuts Fog 2.0 Merchandise Collection, Will be Available at this Weekend's Match vs. Seattle Reign FC

April 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Francisco - Bay FC is welcoming in spring with an update to one of its most popular merchandise lines, available starting this weekend at the club's match vs. Seattle Reign FC. The Fog 2.0 Collection - an evolution of the top-selling line from the club's inaugural season - welcomes all-new designs highlighting Bay Area communities.

The Fog 2.0 collection is available for purchase online at Shop.BayFC.com starting Saturday, April 26 at 9 a.m. PT. Fans will be able to purchase items from team store locations at the club's match vs. Seattle Reign FC at PayPal Park, with the collection set to be featured as the items of the match. The Fog 2.0 collection includes:

Unisex Bay FC Fog 2.0 Hooded Sweatshirt ($80)

Unisex Bay FC Off-White Fog 2.0 Pique Crew ($95)

Unisex Bay FC Fog 2.0 Logo T-Shirt ($40)

Unisex Bay FC Fog 2.0 Jogger ($50)

Bay FC Fog 2.0 Beanie ($40)

Bay FC Fog 2.0 Hat ($45)

Bay FC is back in action this Saturday, April 26 from PayPal Park when Seattle Reign FC visits the Bay Area. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast live on ION with Maura Sheridan and Jordan Angeli on the call. Tickets are still available at BayFC.com/tickets.

