Bay FC, Seattle Reign FC Share the Points in 1-1 Draw

April 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







San Jose, Calif. - Bay FC played to a 1-1 draw with Seattle Reign FC Saturday night, claiming a point and earning its second straight result. Forward Rachel Kundananji scored the club's lone goal, opening the scoring with a 32nd minute tally, also her first score of the season and sixth of her NWSL career. Seattle would equalize five minutes after the start of the second half, with forward Jordyn Huitema heading one over the line. Bay FC challenged for a winner late, but the final whistle sounded with the scoreline even at 1-1.

"Overall, we've got to be happy, we got a good point against an excellent team. On any given day, anything can happen, so that's why it's so important we get a point whenever we can," said Head Coach Albertin Montoya. "Overall, a great performance from the team and we're looking forward to our next game."

Bay FC threatened early on. After a pair of corner kicks were sent away by Reign's backline, Kundananji challenged the opposing goalkeeper in the sixth minute. The Zambian steered a cross from midfielder Taylor Huff at goal from inside the box, but the attempt was stopped by Seattle goalkeeper Claudia Dickey between the sticks.

Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz came up with a heroic save to keep the scoreline level just before the half hour mark. After a giveaway in the defensive third, Reign forward Jordyn Huitema took possession with just Silkowitz between her and the goal. The Iowa State product came up big to deny the striker's shot from point-blank range. Silkowitz finished the match with four saves.

Bay FC opened the scoring just over a minute later. After building up the pitch, forward Caroline Conti found Kundananji in stride with a perfectly weighted pass. Kundananji then hit a left-footed shot that pinged off both goalposts before crossing the line. The score was her first of the season and sixth of her Bay FC career, with Conti's assist marking the first of her career.

Seattle answered back with an equalizer five minutes after the start of the second half. Huitema found the net off a set piece, heading in a cross from midfielder Sam Meza. The score marked the first Bay FC had conceded in the second half of a match this season. None of the club's previous five opponents had found the net after the 42nd minute at any point this season.

Bay FC continued to generate chances as the second half progressed. Pressure in the 70th minute by Kundananji was sent away after the club advanced into the attacking third. A cross by forward Rachel Hill, in as a substitute for Karlie Lema moments before, shortly after went just high of the head of Kundananji inside the penalty area. Forward Asisat Oshoala nearly finished a cross in the 82nd minute, but had her effort cleared away by a strong tackle. Hill quite nearly found a winner in the opening moments of stoppage time. After a throw-in restarted play, service sent to the back post was nearly met by the former University of Connecticut Husky but rolled through just out of her reach.

Bay FC embarks on two straight road matches to open May, starting next week at San Diego Wave FC Sunday, May 4. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. PT on NWSL+, Paramount+, and NBC Sports Bay Area. The club returns home May 17 when Angel City FC comes north to the Bay Area for the two sides' first matchup of 2025.

Bay FC v Seattle Reign FC

April 26, 2025

PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif.

Kickoff: 7:05 p.m. PT

Weather: 57 degrees, cloudy

Attendance: 11,564

Discipline

SEA - Dahlien 19'

BAY - Dydasco 44'

Scoring Summary

BAY - Kundananji (Conti) 32'

SEA - Huitema (Meza) 50'

Goals 1 2 F

Bay FC 1 0 1

Seattle Reign FC 0 1 1

Starting Lineups:

Bay FC: Silkowitz (GK), Malonson, Anderson, Dahlkemper (C), Dydasco, Pickett, Bailey, Huff, Kundananji, (Oshoala 70') Conti, Lema (Hill 70')

Unused Substitutes: Allen, Brewster, Menges, Shepherd, Paulson, Allen, Moreau, Hocking

Seattle Reign FC: Dickey, McClemon, Bugg, Curry (Mason 45'), Barnes (C) (Holmes 87'), Meza, James-Turner, Jo So-Yun (Crnogorcevic 74'), Dahlien, Huitema (Mercado 88'), Biyendolo (Van der Jagt 90+2')

Unused Substitutes: Miller, Glas, McCammon, Adames

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.