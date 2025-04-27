Portland Thorns FC Rally Back in 3-3 Draw against Racing Louisville FC

April 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC react after a goal against Racing Louisville FC

PORTLAND, Ore. - In a chippy Sunday afternoon contest, Portland Thorns FC fought back to rescue a point in a 3-3 draw against Racing Louisville FC, extending its 2025 home unbeaten record to four matches (1W, 3D).

Following an early set piece goal from Louisville, Thorns defender Jayden Perry would initiate the start of the first equalizer in the 16', sending in a half field cross to find forward Reilyn Turner who then headed the ball past the outstretched keeper's hands.

Louisville would the score twice unanswered before Portland found their second of the match from the penalty spot, with midfielder Jessie Fleming stepping up to convert and record her first goal as a Thorn.

After the break, the two sides would return for what would a be high-emotion and tightly contested battle as Portland tried to find that second equalizer against a stubborn Louisville defense. Despite knocking on the door throughout the second half, it wouldn't be until the dying minutes of the match that the Thorns would earn a penalty call in favor after an overturned decision via VAR review.

Defender Jayden Perry - who expressed last week the confidence she has in her ability to score penalty kick's - stepped up to face Louisville's Katie Lund from 12-yards-out. With a point on the line, the rookie would send Lund the wrong way and Providence Park erupted as Portland celebrated its late comeback.

TEAM NOTES

The Thorns remain unbeaten to start the 2025 season (1W, 3D) and have not lost at home since their 2-0-win vs Orlando Pride on October 11, 2024 (the Thorns will host Orlando next week at Providence Park).

Portland remains undefeated against Louisville in matches played at Providence Park (3W, 2D).

Portland has scored in 5 of 7 games, only Kansas City Current (6) have scored goals in more matches in the NWSL this season.

Forward Reilyn Turner recorded her third goal of the season, leading the team to start the year.

Midfielder Jessie Fleming converted from the spot to record her first goal as a Thorn.

Defender Jayden Perry scored her second goal of the season in as many games, both from the penalty spot.

Tonight was the first time that Portland has scored two penalty goals in a single regular season game and the first time since 2018 that they had two penalty attempts in one match.

Portland remains the only NWSL team this season not to concede in the second half.

ATTENDANCE: 16,219

UP NEXT: The Portland Thorns prepare for a big contest against defending champions Orlando Pride at Providence Park Saturday, May 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 pm PT on ION.

GOAL-SCORING BREAKDOWN

FIRST HALF

LOU - Savannah DeMelo (Kayla Fischer) 9': Beginning with a set piece free kick, Fischer would head the ball towards the six-yard box where DeMelo would dive to tap the ball into the net.

POR - Reilyn Turner (Jayden Perry) 17': Following a half field cross from Perry, Turner would head the ball into the net past the diving keeper's hands.

LOU - Kayla Fischer 32': After Louisville intercepted a pass in the box, Fischer would tap the ball into the open net after DeMelo's initial blocked shot.

LOU - Emma Sears (Janine Sonis) 39': Sonis would run down the wing outside the box and send a cross in for Sears to head into the bottom right corner.

POR - Jessie Fleming 45+5': Fleming would bury the penalty kick into the right side, sending the keeper the wrong way.

SECOND HALF

POR - Jayden Perry 90+10': Sending the keeper the wrong way, Perry struck the PK into the left side of the net.

LINEUPS

Portland Thorns FC (4-3-3): Mackenzie Arnold-C, Mallie McKenzie (Reyna Reyes 67'), Jayden Perry, Isabella Obaze, Kaitlyn Torpey (Alexa Spaanstra 83'), Hina Sugita, Jessie Fleming (Mimi Alidou 74'), Olivia Moultrie, Caiya Hanks, Deyna Castellanos (Pietra Tordin 74'), Reilyn Turner (Payton Linnehan 67')

Subs not used: Bella Bixby, Sam Hiatt, Sophie Hirst, Carissa Boeckmann

Racing Louisville FC (4-3-3): Katie Lund, Courtney Petersen, Arin Wright-C, Ellie Jean, Lauren Milliet, Taylor Flint, Savannah DeMelo (Savannah O'Kane 75'), Ary Borges, Janine Sonis, Emma Sears, Kayla Fischer (Sarah Weber 68')

Subs not used: Jordyn Bloomer, Elli Pikkujämsä, Ella Hase, Maris DiGrande, Angela Baron, Jordan Baggett, Uchenna Kanu

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

POR: Rob Gale (Yellow) 71', Reyna Reyes (Yellow) 90+6'

LOU: N/A

MATCH STATS

POR | LOU

Goals: 3|3

Assists: 1|2

Possession 55|45

Shots: 12|18

Shots on Target: 3|8

Saves: 2|3

Tackles: 14|22

Tackles Won: 10|15

Interceptions: 5|14

Fouls: 21|20

Offsides: 2|2

Corner Kicks: 2|3

