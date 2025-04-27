Late Penalty Holds Racing to Physical Draw at Portland

April 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC's impressive first half attacking display was ultimately matched by Portland Thorns FC after a late penalty resulted in a 3-3 draw Sunday afternoon at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon.

The clubs combined to net five goals in the first 45 minutes, with Louisville leading after recording three first half goals for the first time in club history. Racing held its one-goal edge until the 10th minute of second half stoppage time when Jayden Perry bagged a penalty - her second in as many games.

Kayla Fischer contributed to two of Racing's goals - setting up Savannah DeMelo for the opener before finishing off one of her own. Emma Sears also added to her goal tally late in the first half, giving her three on the campaign.

Louisville took multiple strides forward following a disappointing result last week at home. The club registered a season-high five big chances and more than doubled Portland's shots on target total, eight to three.

"I thought it was a very good performance from our side," said Racing head coach Bev Yanez. "We talked a lot about the performance and the process before the game ... I think it's very difficult to play away at Portland. Very proud of the group tonight. I thought there was belief throughout the entirety of the match, I thought they worked their socks off. This is something that we have to build off of ... it's very positive for us as a group."

With the draw, Racing (1-3-2, 5 points) remains in 12th position in the NWSL table - even with the North Carolina Courage on points.

Aiming to snap its two-game losing skid, Yanez's team started on the front foot. The sustained pressure paid off in the 9th minute when DeMelo got on the end of an intelligent headed pass by Fischer to give the away side the early lead.

The Thorns found an answer to level the score eight minutes later through former Racing forward Reilyn Turner.

Louisville remained unshaken after Portland's response, finding two goals in a seven-minute span to take a one-goal advantage. Fischer converted Racing's second from close range, capitalizing on Racing Louisville's press in the 32nd minute.

Sears headed in the club's third goal in the 39th minute, brilliantly redirecting Janine Sonis' pinpoint cross from the left flank.

Continuing the seesaw theme from the first half, Jessie Fleming scored for the Thorns by converting a penalty earned by Olivia Moultrie in first-half stoppage time.

"We came out and responded really well," defender Ellie Jean said. "We put Portland on the back foot (in the first half) just by our pressure, trying to keep possession."

The second half was much more balanced as Racing looked to maintain the slim upper hand. Chance creation was few and far between compared to the opening half, with the teams combining for just four shots on target in the second period.

After battling defensively to keep the home side out, a late push by Portland ultimately earned it a penalty opportunity. Perry, a rookie, converted, resulting in a 3-3 scoreline.

"I think when we look back at the start of the season, our best moments have come when we're putting teams under pressure," Sonis said. "So, I think we'll definitely take that with us going into next week, with the ability that we have in this team to really win the ball back high up the pitch.

"... We'll take the positive moments, and, like I said, in this career you have to have a short memory, but especially this week with the tight turnaround."

The game saw a combined 41 fouls, a new NWSL record.

The road stretch continues for Louisville at 8 p.m. next Friday when it visits the 10th-place Houston Dash at Shell Energy Stadium in Texas. Racing then returns home on May 9 to face Gotham FC. The contest is Mom's Night Out, to kickoff Mother's Day Weekend, at Lynn Family Stadium. Fans can visit RacingLoufc.com/gotham for tickets and more information.

Game Summary: Portland Thorns FC vs. Racing Louisville FC

Date: April 27, 2025

Venue: Providence Park

Kickoff: 4 p.m.

Weather: 57 degrees, cloudy

Scoring

Portland Thorns FC (2, 1, 3)

Racing Louisville FC (3, 0, 3)

Goals:

Portland Thorns FC

17' Reilyn Turner (Jayden Perry)

45'+5 Jessie Fleming (penalty)

90'+10 Jayden Perry (penalty)

Racing Louisville FC

9' Savannah DeMelo (Kayla Fischer)

32' Kayla Fischer

39' Emma Sears (Janine Sonis)

Lineups

Portland Thorns FC: 18 - Mackenzie Arnold (c); 20 - Kaitlyn Torpey (83' 77 - Alexa Spaanstra), 5 - Isabella Obaze, 24 - Jayden Perry, 29 - Mallie McKenzie (67' 2 - Reyna Reyes); 8 - Hina Sugita, 13 - Olivia Moultrie, 21 - Jessie Fleming (74' 26 - Mimi Alidou); 66 - Reilyn Turner (67' 15 - Payton Linnehan), 7 - Caiya Hanks, 10 - Deyna Castellanos (74' 19 - Pietra Tordin)

Subs not used: 1 - Bella Bixby; 14 - Sophie Hirst, 16 - Sam Hiatt, 28 - Carissa Boeckman

Head Coach: Rob Gale

Racing Louisville FC: 1 - Katie Lund; 2 - Lauren Milliet, 5 - Ellie Jean, 3 - Arin Wright (c), 11 - Courtney Petersen; 8 - Ary Borges, 26 - Taylor Flint, 7 - Savannah DeMelo (75' 20 - Katie O'Kane); 13 - Emma Sears, 16 - Janine Sonis, 9 - Kayla Fischer (68' 42 - Sarah Weber)

Subs not used: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer; 4 - Elli Pikkujämsa, 6 - Ella Hase, 14 - Marisa DiGrande, 15 - Ángela Barón, 19 - Jordan Baggett, 29 - Uchenna Kanu

Head Coach: Bev Yanez

Stats Summary: Portland Thorns FC / Racing Louisville FC

Shots: 12 / 18

Shots on Goal: 3 / 8

Expected goals: 2.13 / 3.00

Possession: 54.9% / 45.1%

Fouls: 21 / 20

Offside: 2 / 2

Corners: 2 / 3

Discipline Summary

Portland Thorns FC:

71' Rob Gale (yellow)

90'+5 Reyna Reyes (yellow)

Racing Louisville FC:

90'+8 Sergio Gonzalez (red)

Ary Borges (red)

Match referee: Corbyn May

