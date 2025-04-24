Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Chicago Stars FC

April 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (2-2-1, 7 points) travels to face Chicago Stars FC (1-4-0, 3 points) at SeatGeek Stadium on Saturday, April 26, with kickoff slated for 4:30 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcasted live on ION.

Entering this weekend's match, the Wave and the Stars share the series points through a 3-3-0 regular season record. In the last meeting between the two sides, Chicago earned a 1-0 win on September 24, 2024, with Ludmila finding the back of the net in just the 12th minute of play from a header goal. Despite the loss, San Diego outshot (28-9) and out-possessed (63.2%-36.8%) Chicago throughout the match.

Last Time Out

San Diego is coming off a 4-1 win over Racing Louisville in the Club's last match on Saturday, April 19 at Lynn Family Stadium. The match was full of career milestones for the Wave FC players with midfielder Kenza Dali scoring her first-ever NWSL goal and Kimmi Ascanio and Perle Morroni logging their first NWSL assists. Dali opened the scoring in the 17th minute of the match with a perfectly taken free kick from outside of the penalty area. Louisville equalized just before halftime, but Melanie Barcenas would help San Diego regain the lead in the 50th minute when a perfect ball at the edge of the box was setup for the 17-year-old to hit first time for her first goal of the year. The remainder of the second half was led by Delphine Cascarino who went on to secure a brace, scoring in the 60th minute with a shot from distance that slipped through the legs of goalkeeper Katie Lund, and in the 77th minute with a cheeky cut inside before sending the ball to the far post.

In Chicago's last match, the team suffered a 1-0 loss on the road against the Utah Royals at America First Field on Friday, April 18. Nearing the end of a scoreless match where both teams finished with shots and shots on target split even, Utah midfielder Ally Sentor converted a penalty kick in the final minutes of stoppage time to secure the game-winning goal.

Players to Watch

San Diego forward Delphine Cascarino earned the NWSL's Player of the Week award after playing a pivotal role in San Diego's 4-1 win over Louisville, where she scored a brace and recorded her league-leading third assist of 2025. Leading into Week 6 of the regular season, the French international has proven her impact, starting in all five appearances and recording five goal contributions, the most of any Wave FC player. Additionally, Cascarino has recorded six regular season assists for San Diego in the NWSL since signing with the Wave last summer and is just two assists shy of tying the Club's record held by Alex Morgan (8).

The Stars head into Week 6 of the NWSL season with forward Jameese Joseph leading the team in assists (2) and sitting in second place behind the Wave's Delphine Cascarino for assists in the league. The 22-year-old's most recent set up came on April 15 against Bay FC when she dribbled down the field, marked by three Bay FC defenders, and played a perfectly paced through ball to Ludmila who converted the goal for the team's game-winner. The assist against Bay earned her the Assist of the Week honor from the NWSL in Week 4.

How to Watch

Saturday's match between the Wave and the Stars will be played at SeatGeek Stadium with kickoff slated for 4:30 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast live on ION. Fans in San Diego can join the Siren's watch party with Wave FC Chief Impact Officer Shannon Mac Millan and One of Us Bar at 619 Spirits North Park.

International Networks

Australia - OPTUS

Canada - TSN Linear

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.