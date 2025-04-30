San Diego Wave FC Announces Details for AAPI Night, Presented by Mostra Coffee

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC will highlight Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month on May 4 with AAPI Night, presented by Mostra Coffee, celebrating culture and traditions around San Diego hosting Bay FC on Sunday, May 4 at Snapdragon Stadium, with kickoff slated for 5:00 p.m. PT and tickets available for purchase here.

With Mostra Coffee serving as the title sponsor of the Wave's match, the San Diego-based coffee brand will be represented throughout the night. Co-founders Jelynn Malone and Beverly Magtanong will take part in the ceremonial coin toss ahead of kickoff and a select section in Snapdragon Stadium will have hidden Mostra Coffee gift bags.

Mostra Coffee will also have an on-site Pop-Up Bar that will be serving two special drinks that honor their Filipino heritage, bringing bold flavors to game day. The specialty lattes offered will be the "Wave Whip Latte," a light and creamy oat milk honey latte made with specialty Philippine coffee, and the "Wave Whip Ube Latte," a vibrant, caffeine-free oat milk latte featuring ube, a beloved Filipino ingredient known for its subtly sweet, nutty flavor and iconic purple color.

Mostra Coffee also hosted San Diego Wave players earlier this week at their 4S Ranch location for a neighborhood pop-in with Gia Corley, Nya Harrison, Hillary Beall and Kristen McNabb who helped make coffee orders, meet with fans and take part in a unique taste testing of Mostra's drinks to help grow the excitement for Sunday's match.

The Wave's AAPI Night will feature a variety of celebrations with the Naruwan Taiko, Taiko drummers, performing at the Northwest gate and at halftime on the field for fans to enjoy. The Dok Kulap Sinlapakorn group of San Diego Lao dancers will also perform at the Southeast gate ahead of the match. Celebrations will continue into the pre-match programing with Geo Shwae, a Filipino harpist, performing the national anthem. Vietnamese social media personality, Nicole Laeno, who is a member of San Diego State University's dance team, will serve as the Wavemaker of the match.

