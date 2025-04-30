North Carolina Courage Appoint Dr. Ceri Bowley as Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director

April 30, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Cary, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage are pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Ceri Bowley (pronounced KER-ee BO-lee) as the club's new Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director. Bowley brings a wealth of global expertise and leadership experience in football methodology, coaching development, and talent identification, positioning him to drive the club's strategic growth and on-field success.

With an extensive background spanning elite football organizations in over 15 countries, Bowley most recently served as the Global Lead of Technical Leadership at Double Pass, advising clubs and federations worldwide on football strategy, performance evaluation, and talent development. He simultaneously served as a technical advisor to the ECNL, where both NC Courage Youth and NCFC Youth compete, and was Senior Coaching Pathway Manager at the Premier League.

Before those three simultaneous positions, he held key roles at City Football Group, where he was Head of Coaching Support, overseeing coaching methodology, staff recruitment, and player development across multiple clubs, including Manchester City.

Bowley has also contributed to the game at all levels, including serving as a First-Team Coach for Rangers FC, where he played a vital role in their UEFA Champions League qualification campaign. His diverse experience in the technical and operational aspects of football will be instrumental in shaping the on-field future of the Courage.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ceri to the North Carolina Courage family. His leadership in talent development, commitment to fostering high-performance environments, and innovative approach to the modern game align perfectly with our club's ambitions. We are confident that his expertise will elevate our program and help us compete at the highest level," said majority owner and chairperson Steve Malik.

In his new role, Bowley will oversee the club's soccer operations, including player recruitment, coaching development, and implementing a cohesive football philosophy. His appointment marks a significant step in Courage's commitment to sustained excellence on the pitch and long-term success in the NWSL.

"I am incredibly excited to join the North Carolina Courage and be part of a club with such a strong tradition, innovation, and ambition," said Bowley. "I look forward to working with the players, staff, and front office to build a footballing identity that not only delivers success on the pitch but also fosters growth and development throughout the organization."

Lauren Holiday, announced as a Courage investor and advisor last week, was instrumental in the search for the new leader of the Courage technical staff.

"From the moment we spoke with Ceri and those who've worked alongside him, it was clear - he leads with heart, integrity, and an unwavering respect for the game and everyone in it. Team culture is the heartbeat of the Courage, and finding someone who champions the whole person, not just the player, was absolutely vital. Ceri's soccer IQ, inspiring leadership style, and relentless attention to detail make him the perfect person to drive our technical vision forward. I am beyond confident that Ceri is the right leader to take the Courage way to even greater heights," said Holiday.

Bowley holds his UEFA A License, which he earned in 2016, and is working towards his UEFA Pro license and Postgraduate Diploma in Global Football Sports Directorship from the PFA Business School. He earned his PhD in Sport Psychology/Coaching Science from Cardiff Metropolitan University in 2015.

Bowley, 37, was born in Brecon, Wales, and will move from Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, to the Triangle with his wife, Lauren, and their three children.

The North Carolina Courage will officially introduce Bowley at a press conference on Friday, May 9, at 12 p.m. ET, where he will share his vision for the club's future. More details to follow.

The Courage began a global search for a new technical staff leader after Curt Johnson, who had led the staff since the club moved to North Carolina in 2017, announced his decision to resign in December 2024.

What They're Saying about Ceri Bowley:

"I've known Ceri over the last 10 years. His knowledge and experience across the women's and men's game makes him a great fit for the Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director role." - Gemma Grainger, Norwegian National Team, Head Coach.

"Ceri is one of the best in the world in developing club methodology and translating that into player and team development. His ability to support technical staff at all levels will help a great organization get even better." - Christian Lavers, ECNL, President.

"I worked with Ceri on the Sporting Director Masterclasses in Norway. With his global experience I'm sure he'll be an asset to North Carolina and the NWSL." - Hope Powell, Birmingham City, Women's Technical Director.

"Ceri has provided me great support throughout my Career at City Football Group. In my initial tenure as Manchester City women's manager, Ceri's guidance in the development of the team's identity and environment supported our success. Ceri also played a vital role in my personal coaching journey and his continued guidance and development put me in pole position to be named Head Coach in 2022. Ceri is not only a fantastic developer of teams, but an excellent developer of people." - Nick Cushing, Manchester City Women, Interim Head Coach.

"Ceri joined City Football Group in 2019 with a focus on developing and supporting our coaching community across a number of continents. He delivered excellent results working closely with various coaching levels from first teams to academy. Ceri is hard working, diligent and extremely conscientious and played a significant role in helping us create the 'city style' around the world." - Brian Marwood, City Football Group, Managing Director Global Football.

"Ceri is a wholeheartedly committed individual who integrates well into new teams, bringing new ideas and an open minded approach to all aspects of football. He has a holistic approach to his work and understanding of all areas of player development and football operations.'' - Ross Wilson, Nottingham Forest FC, Chief Football Officer

"My work experience with Ceri was very enriching, very positive feedback on the positional football methodology. On a human level I always found help for whatever I needed. It was a pleasure to work with him.'' - Miguel Ángel Sánchez Muñoz (Michel), Girona FC, Manager

