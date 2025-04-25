Notes & Quotes: NC Courage vs. Kansas City Current

April 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage are back at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park this Saturday, April 26, at 7 p.m. ET to host the league-leading Kansas City Current. The match will stream live on NWSL+ and tickets are available here.

The momentum behind the Courage in the Triangle is tangible, with each of the last five home matches ranking in the club's all-time regular season top 10.

The Courage currently sit bottom of the NWSL standings with a 0W-3L-2D record, while Kansas City is top of the table with an undefeated 5-0-0 record and league-leading +11 goal difference.

North Carolina fell, 1-0, against Bay FC last weekend. Brianna Pinto made her first start in the match, putting up a team-high .23 xG on two shots (one on target). The former UNC Tar Heel scored the Courage's lone goal the week before, providing an offensive spark in limited minutes this season.

Courage Captain Denise O'Sullivan has been playing some of the best soccer of her career on both sides of the ball, with the defensive midfielder currently tied for the league lead in tackles won with 16 and ranking fourth for duels won with 35. The Ireland international has a career-best 77.2 touches per 90' this season and is posting the highest chances created per 90' figure, 1.4, since her 2016 season in Houston.

The Kansas City roster is full of familiar faces, including Haley Hopkins, Debinha, Kristen Hamilton, and Hailie Mace. Debinha has been particularly dangerous in 2025 with three goals and a league-leading 17 chances created, while reigning NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga leads the offensive charge with three goals.

Duke graduate Michelle Cooper and midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta have also been effective with five goals between the two.

The Current have been stout defensively, keeping four clean sheets from five games and allowing just one goal.

Saturday's match is also a rematch of last season's playoff quarterfinal meeting, which Kansas City won, 1-0.

The Details

What they'll wear:

Courage - Field: Blue/Blue/Blue | GK: Black

Current - Field: Red/Red/Teal | GK: Yellow

2025 Records:

Courage - 0-3-2 (14th, 2 points, -4 GD)

Current - 5-0-0 (1st, 15 points, +11 GD)

Courage vs. Current (Regular Season): 3-4-2

Last time out:

Courage - Loss, 1-0 vs. Bay FC

Current - Win, 2-0 vs. Houston Dash

Up next:

The Courage are back on the road to take on the Utah Royals on Saturday, May 3, at 10 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast on Ion.

