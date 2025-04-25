Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Angel City FC on Amazon Prime

April 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Need to Know:  

Date & Time: Friday, April 25, 8 p.m. ET  

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.  

Competition: NWSL Regular Season  

Where to Watch/Listen:  

Broadcast: Prime Video (USA), OPTUS (Australia), Canal GOAT TV (Brazil), TV Azteca (Central America)

The Story:   

In the Pride's last match, goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse broke the Club record for most consecutive minutes played for the Pride at 3,060.

The Pride are unbeaten in their last three matches against Angel City FC, dating back to last season.

With the start in the last match against Washington, defender Kylie Nadaner now has the second-most appearances in Pride history across all-competitions, with 95.

Quote of the Week:  

"Angel City is a new team, new to different philosophies and different style of play. Obviously, they have a lot of young players and brought in some new players so it will be an interesting matchup. But, again, we want to get back to winning ways. Obviously, we are disappointed after the last result and there's no better way to do that than this Friday against Angel City."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form  

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 0, Washington Spirit 1 (4/19/25, Inter&Co Stadium)  

Goal-Scorers: Gift Monday

Angel City's Last Matchup: Angel City FC 0, NJ/NY Gotham FC 4 (4/18/25, BMO Stadium)  

Goal-Scorers: Esther González (2), Miyabi Moriya (OG), Geyse

Against the Opposition:  

Series Record: Series Record: 3-1-2 (Home: 0-1-2, Away: 3-0-0)  

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 3, Angel City FC 0 (6/30/24, BMO Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando Pride at Portland Thorns FC

Date & Time: Saturday, May 3, 7:30 p.m. ET  

Venue: Providence Park, Portland, Ore.  

Broadcast: ION

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

