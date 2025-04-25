What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host Angel City FC

April 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Orlando Pride (4-1-0, 12 points) vs Angel City FC (2-1-2, 8 points)

When: Friday, April 25, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

TV: Prime Video

As the Pride play host to the LA-based team, here are five things to watch for:

Looking for a First

The Pride are set to host Angel City FC on Friday night at Inter&Co Stadium. Since Angel City FC entered the NWSL in 2022, the Pride have never beaten the West Coast-based team at home in the series history. The Pride have earned two draws and lost once, while they have won all three matchups in the series history when they visit LA. Angel City FC is the only NWSL team the Pride have never defeated at home.

Set Piece Specialist

Orlando is the only NWSL team to have scored five set-piece goals this regular season while also being one of three yet to concede from a set piece. Since the start of last season, Orlando has scored 20 set-piece goals, five more than any other team, and conceded just five, five fewer than any other team

Road to 100

In the Pride's last match, Kylie Nadaner earned the start in the backline which served as her 95th appearance across all competitions for the club. The 95 appearances are the second most in club history across all competitions. With just five appearances away from hitting 100 for the club, Nadaner would become just the second player in Pride history to hit the centennial mark.

Reliable

In the team's last match against the Washington Spirit, goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse earned the start in between the sticks for the 34th consecutive time in the regular season. The 34 consecutive starts tie the club record for most consecutive regular season starts alongside former Pride player Ali Krieger. At the 70th-minute mark against the Spirit, Moorhouse also broke the Pride record for most consecutive minutes played at 3,060.

Packing the Roster

The match against the Spirit last week also saw Zambian international Grace Chanda make her NWSL debut as she came on as a second-half substitute. Chanda originally joined the Pride in May 2024, but spent the 2024 season on the season-ending injury list rehabbing to get fit. Returning to the Pride this year, Chanda was able to make her NWSL debut. Defender Oihane also earned her first NWSL start in the match against the Spirit, going 45 minutes in the match.

Milestone Tracker

Marta is one assist away from 20 in her regular season career.

Defender Kylie Nadaner is five appearances away from 100, becoming just the second player in Pride history to achieve the mark.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.