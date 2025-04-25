Orlando Pride Overcomes Two-Goal Deficit for Comeback 3-2 Victory Over Angel City FC

April 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride (5-1-0, 15 points) defeated Angel City FC (2-2-2, 8 points) 3-2 on Friday night at Inter&Co Stadium after overcoming an 2-0 hole. The comeback victory is the first time in Pride history that Orlando have come back to win a match after trailing by multiple goals. The win is also the first home victory in the all-time season series against the West Coast-based side.

The comeback began with Marta finding the back of the net in the 72nd minute for her third goal of the season and her first in the run of play. Marta has now scored 43 goals while donning the Pride kit and is tied for 5th all-time regular season goals scored for a single Club. Second-half substitute Oihane made an instant impact off the bench providing the helper on the Marta finish, her first of her NWSL career.

Forward Barbra Banda leveled the match just four minutes later, heading the ball into the back of the net for her fourth goal of the 2025 campaign, which leads the team. Her goal is the 17th regular season goal for the Pride, which is now the third most regular season goals in Club history. Carson Pickett earned the assist on the Banda header, her first of the 2025 season and the third in her Pride career.

The comeback was complete with an Angel City FC own goal after Pickett whipped in a dangerous ball into the box from the left side. The Pride have now scored five goals beyond the 75-minute mark, which are the most in the NWSL. Orlando now becomes the first team in the season series against Angel City FC to win a match on home soil.

Scoring Summary:

9' Riley Tiernan (Kennedy Fuller) - LA 1, ORL 0

Angel City opened the scoring on the night with an early goal from forward Riley Tiernan. After receiving a long lob pass from midfielder Kennedy Fuller, Tiernan dribbled down the left flank, lost her defender and cut into the left side of the 18-yard box before striking the ball near post with her right foot and in for Angel City's first of the night.

44' Katie Zelem - LA 2, ORL 0

Angel City FC added another goal courtesy of midfielder Katie Zelem right before halftime. Following an Angel City corner, multiple deflections took place in front of goal and the ball landed at Zelem's feet before she struck it into the top left corner of the net to extend Angel City's lead to two.

72' Marta (Oihane) - LA 2, ORL 1

The Pride began the comeback with a goal from forward Marta. After a quick transition and sustained offensive pressure, second-half substitute Oihane delivered a precise pass to Marta, who sent a strike that brushed off of Angel City's goalkeeper, Angelina Anderson, and into the net for Orlando's first goal of the night.

76' Barba Banda (Carson Pickett) - ORL 2, LA 2

The Pride found the equalizer in the 76th minute off a header from forward Barbra Banda. Defender Carson Pickett crossed the ball into the box from the left side and found the head of Banda as the Zambian international snuck around her defender and headed the ball near post and past the outstretched arms of the visiting goalkeeper to tie things up late in the second half.

90+3' M.A. Vignola (OG) - ORL 3, LA 2

In second-half stoppage time, the Orlando Pride secured the win with a decisive third goal. Pride defender Carson Pickett fired the ball across the pitch, deflecting off Angel City's defender M.A. Vignola and into the corner of the net.

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"I think obviously being 2-0 down in this league, it's incredibly difficult to get back into it. But we showed our character, we showed our mentality. The never-say-die, never give-up-mentality. We showed what we're capable of doing in that second half by scoring three goals. We missed some chances as well, so it could've been a lot easier and different. But, thankful for the three points and we move on."

Match Notes:

Barbra Banda recorded her fourth goal of the year, which now leads the team.

Banda has now scored 17 regular season goals for the Pride, which are the third most regular season goals scored in Club history.

Captain Marta scored her third goal of the season and her first from the run of play.

Marta now ranks tied for 5th all-time for regular season goals with a single club alongside Jess Fishlock with 43.

Oihane earned the assist on the Marta finish, serving as her first NWSL assist.

Carson Pickett collected her first assist of the season, good for her third in her Pride career.

Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse made her 35th consecutive start, which is the most consecutive starts in Club history, surpassing former Pride player Ali Krieger.

Prisca Chilufya earned her first NWSL start in the match.

The Pride have now scored five goals after the 75th minute, which leads the NWSL.

Head Coach Seb Hines made three changes to the starting lineup from the Club's last match with Cori Dyke, Ally Lemos and Prisca Chilufya all earning a spot in the Starting XI. Next Match: The Orlando Pride will travel cross country as they get set to take on the Portland Thorns on Saturday, May 3 at Providence Park. That match is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ION.

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando Pride 0 3 3

Angel City FC 2 0 2 Scoring Summary:

LA - Riley Tiernan (Kennedy Fuller) 9'

LA - Katie Zelem 44'

ORL - Marta (Oihane) 72'

ORL - Barbra Banda (Carson Pickett) 76'

ORL - M.A. Vignola (OG) 90+3'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Ally Lemos (Yellow Card) 29'

ORL - Barbra Banda (Yellow Card) 45+4'

LA - Riley Tiernan (Yellow Card) 45+5'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando Pride Ã¢Ë' GK Anna Moorhouse; D Cori Dyke (Oihane 59'), Emily Sams, Kylie Nadaner (Carson Pickett 72'), Kerry Abello; M Morgan Gautrat (Haley McCutcheon 59') Ally Lemos, Angelina (Grace Chanda 72'); F Marta (c), Prisca Chilufya (Ally Watt 59'), Barbra Banda

Substitutes Not Used: GK McKinley Crone; D Zara Chavoshi, Bri Martinez; Viviana Villacorta

Angel City FC - GK Angelina Anderson; D Gisele Thompson, Sarah Gorden, Savy King, M.A. Vignola; M Kennedy Fuller (Megan Reid 83'), Alanna Kennedy (Madison Hammond 57'), Katie Zalem; F Claire Emslie (Casey Phair 75'), Riley Tiernan (Miyabi Moriya 83'), Alyssa Thompson (Julie Dufour 75')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Hannah Stambaugh, Bre Norris; F Christen Press

Details of the Game:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: April 25, 2025

Attendance: 6,665

Stats:

Possession:

ORL - 54%

LA - 46%

Shots:

ORL - 15

LA - 10

Shots on Goal:

ORL - 5

LA - 5

Saves:

ORL - 3

LA - 3

Fouls:

ORL - 17

LA - 16

Offsides:

ORL - 1

LA - 0

Corners:

ORL - 10

LA - 16

Heineken Star of the Match: Carson Pickett

