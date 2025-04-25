Bay FC Return Home, Host Seattle Reign FC at PayPal Park

April 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - After securing its first road victory of the campaign last Saturday at North Carolina, Bay FC is back at PayPal Park this weekend to host Seattle Reign FC in Week Six of the NWSL season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT, and the match will closeout a Saturday night doubleheader on ION, with Maura Sheridan and Jordan Angeli on the call.

Bay FC returns home for the contest after a strong all-around performance in the last match against the North Carolina Courage. After some early chances for both sides, the visitors were the first to find the back of the net. Midfielder Kiki Pickett collected a pass from defender Joelle Anderson with one touch, then with the next step sent a shot into the upper right corner in the 33rd minute. The score was her second score of the season, with both being assisted by Anderson. A stellar defensive showing saw out the match, with no shots being allowed by the Courage from the 38th minute until the 83rd. Pickett's goal held as the winner and earned Bay FC the first road three points of the season.

Pickett's strike earned her NWSL Goal of the Week honors after winning the weekly social media vote, her second time earning the honor this season. Her performance also earned her CBS Sports Team of the Week honors, the first for a Bay FC player this season. The club's shutout marked its second of the year and the second in goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz's NWSL career.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC midfielder Kiki Pickett: Pickett's game-winner was deservedly one of the top goals of the season so far, and her contributions across last week's win showcased her value to Bay FC in all facets of the game. She can't be ruled out as a scoring threat, and her work connecting Bay FC's backline to its attack and defensive steadiness has been a key part of the club's early success this season.

Seattle Reign FC forward Maddie Dahlien: Dahlien is one of five Reign players to find the back of the net so far this season. She found her first score of the year in her last match vs. rival Portland, making her mark just four minutes into the match with the goal eventually standing as the winner. On the season, she's been a top scoring threat, ranking third in the league in total shots entering this week.

BRING ON THE HONORS

Pickett earned recognition from across the league landscape following her Week Five performance. Her Goal of the Week win bested strong competition, being selected over San Diego's Kenza Dali, Gotham's Geyse, and Seattle's Dahlien. It was her second win of the weekly fan vote this season after taking the Week One honor for a similar long-distance strike at Utah. Pickett was also named to CBS Sports Week Five Team of the Week - the first selection from Bay FC this season.

IRON ROOKIE

Following midfielder Taylor Huff's 90 minute shift in Cary, the Florida State product is the only NWSL rookie remaining to play every minute for her club so far this season. Huff has exceeded all expectations to open the campaign, ranking third in the league in passes ending in the final third (83) and crosses (38). She's won possession in the attacking third seven times this season, ranking her second in the league, including four tallies last week.

FROM THE STAT SHEET

Bay FC's backline has been incredible at keeping pressure to a minimum throughout the first five weeks this season. Entering Week Six, the club has allowed just 46 shots from opposing teams, good for second in the league and just one tally behind league co-leaders Gotham FC and Kansas City Current. Bay FC allowed just five shots from North Carolina last Saturday and only one of them on target, the second-lowest total by any team in any match all season.

OPPONENT REPORT

Seattle visits the Bay Area following a 1-0 win in a Cascadia Derby matchup with rival Portland in Week Five. Maddie Dahlien found the net just four minutes into the contest, and the goal would stand as the winner 86 minutes later. A strong defensive performance under pressure was key to its victory, as Portland would tally 11 shots and hold over 60% of possession after halftime. Seattle could have had two or even three scores for the game, but a breakaway effort by striker Lynn Biyendolo went just wide left in the 34th minute and an 86th minute effort rattled the woodwork as the club looked to seal the deal late.

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY - BAY vs SEA

Bay FC was a perfect 2-0 vs. Seattle in 2024. An eventful matchup April 14 finished with a 3-2 final score, punctuated by an 87th minute game-winner from Anderson in the club's second-ever home match. Bay FC put constant pressure on their foes, tallying 23 shots and recording 40 touches in Seattle's penalty box. The September affair between the two sides in Seattle was tight, finishing 1-0 with an Asisat Oshoala penalty in the 27th minute standing as the only score.

TAKING THE PITCH AT THE PARK

Bay FC announced Tuesday that the club's August 23 home match vs. Washington Spirit will be played at San Francisco's Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants. It's the first women's professional sports match held at the venue, which has been graced by historical sporting milestones, top international clubs, and other non-baseball events. Tickets will go on sale to the public Tuesday, May 6, and fans are encouraged to secure their seat early as excitement for a match at the iconic venue, which has a capacity of over 40,000, is expected to be high. Bay FC played last season at Wrigley Field in Chicago to an NWSL record 35,083 fans.

