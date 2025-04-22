San Diego Wave FC Forward Delphine Cascarino Voted NWSL Player of the Week

April 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC forward Delphine Cascarino was voted the NWSL Player of the Week today for her standout performance in Week Five of the 2025 season.

Cascarino earns the award after playing a pivotal role in San Diego's 4-1 win over Racing Louisville on April 19, where she scored a brace and recorded her league-leading third assist of the season.

The forward made her first contribution to the scoresheet by dribbling through two Louisville defenders before setting up Melanie Barcenas with a pass backwards for her to bury the shot and give the Wave a 2-1 lead. Cascarino then dominated the second half, scoring twice in a 17-minute span. The French international's first goal came from a powerful strike from distance that slipped through the legs of goalkeeper Katie Lund. She then secured a brace by making a cheeky cut inside and perfectly placing a shot to the far corner from outside the box to help the team earn its first road win of the season.

Leading into week five of the season, Cascarino has proven her impact for San Diego, starting in all five appearances and recoding five goal contributions, the most of any Wave FC player.

On a larger scale, Cascarino has now recorded six regular season assists in the NWSL since signing with the Wave ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics last summer and is just two assists shy of tying the Club's record held by Alex Morgan (8).

