Washington Spirit to Play Bay FC at Iconic Oracle Park in San Francisco, Presented by Visa

April 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC announced today that the club's home match Saturday, August 23 vs. the Washington Spirit will be hosted at San Francisco's Oracle Park, home of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The match, presented by Visa, will kick off at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT and be broadcast nationally on CBS.

Pre-sale opportunities will begin on Monday, May 5 with tickets becoming available to the general public at 12 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 6. Fans who want pre-sale access can sign up here by becoming a Bay FC Insider.

Oracle Park is an iconic venue and has proven across its 25-year history to be a gathering place for the most passionate fans in sports. We're eager for the opportunity to create league history alongside the Washington Spirit by being the first professional women's teams to play at Oracle Park and thankful to the San Francisco Giants for their support of our ambitions, said Bay FC CEO Brady Stewart. Playing a match in San Francisco allows us to connect with our fans from around the Bay Area in an incredible setting.

Bay FC and Washington Spirit's August 23 matchup will be the second of the 2025 NWSL season between the two clubs and the fifth all-time. The two sides met once already this season, March 28 at Audi Field, as well as last fall in Bay FC's first playoff match in club history, the 2024 NWSL Quarterfinals.

As the NWSL and women's sports as a whole continue their tremendous growth, it's exciting to see demand from our fans to play matches in larger venues like Oracle Park. It's also important to expand the regional reach of clubs within their markets, said Spirit CEO Kim Stone. We're honored to be taking part in such a momentous milestone in Bay FC's history and excited to see the crowd and atmosphere in San Francisco this August.

In the club's inaugural season, Bay FC became the winningest expansion side in NWSL history after securing ten victories, and just the second expansion team to earn a postseason berth. Washington concluded its 2024 campaign by setting new club marks in wins (18), points (56) and attendance and reaching the NWSL Championship. The Spirit is the current title holder of the NWSL Challenge Cup having defeated Orlando Pride in the 2025 edition of the match.

Opened in 2000, Oracle Park is a staple of downtown San Francisco and has hosted premier events including four World Series matchups, the 2007 MLB All-Star Game, sold-out concerts by top artists, international soccer matches and other non-baseball events. Historic sporting accomplishments have graced the venue, including Barry Bonds' record-breaking 756th career home run, no-hitters in 2009 and 2014, the 22nd perfect game in MLB history by former Giants pitcher Matt Cain, the Giants' 2002, 2012 and 2014 National League Pennant clinching victories, and legendary broadcaster Vin Scully's final career regular season broadcast. The venue was sold out for 538 consecutive Giants home games from 2010 to 2017, owing to strong fan support across the region. This past April, the ballpark celebrated 25 seasons on the shores of China Basin.

We're honored to welcome Bay FC and the NWSL to Oracle Park for what will be a truly historic moment, said Stephen Revetria, President of Giants Enterprises. Oracle Park has long been home to iconic events across sports and entertainment, and we're proud to host our first-ever women's professional soccer match this summer. The match represents a milestone not only for the ballpark, but for the entire Bay Area community.

Across its 25-year history, Oracle Park has played host to numerous club and international soccer matches, drawing impressive support for domestic and international competition alike. In the lead-up to the 2006 FIFA World Cup, over 37,000 fans attended the U.S. Men's National Team's 3-2 win vs. Japan. Historic European outfits Manchester City, Everton, and Juventus took the pitch from Oracle Park for exhibition contests in 2011 and 2013, and over 21,000 fans flocked to the venue as the San Jose Earthquakes faced off with the Houston Dynamo on March 17, 2012 - the second match in the Quakes' 2012 Supporters Shield-winning campaign. In 2022, an international friendly between world powerhouse Real Madrid CF and historic Mexican side Club America was played in front of over 40,000 fans.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.