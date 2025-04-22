Big Game, Bigger Vibes: Spirit Ready to Host Gotham FC on the Pitch and Large Crowds off It

April 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







After defeating the defending NWSL Champion Orlando Pride 1-0 last weekend, Aubrey Kingsbury and the Washington Spirit are back at Audi Field this Saturday, April 26 to take on East Coast rival Gotham FC. While fans can expect heated play on the pitch anytime these two foes match up, they will also be able to enjoy an entertaining experience off it with new activations, exciting performers and more from the pre-match Spirit Tailgate all the way through the final whistle.

Cherry Blossom Capsule Drop

Exclusively available to ticketed fans, Dead Dirt's new Cherry Blossom Capsule is available now to purchase online and pick up in stadium. The capsule, designed by Creative Director Domo Wells, is a love letter to DC streetwear of the late '90s and early 2000s while celebrating the District's iconic springtime tradition. From new, bright pink scarves to polos and sweaters, fans can show their Spirit pride year-round. Additionally, the Spirit's core collection and a new Cherry Blossom Satin Bomber Jacket and reversible bucket hat are available! Fans have until Thursday at 3 p.m. to place their orders.

As always, Season Ticket Members can receive a ten percent discount on jerseys and a 15 percent discount on everything else. To learn more about membership benefits, click.

Before Gates Open

New for the 2025 season, fans can kick off their matchday at the Spirit Tailgate located outside Gate A starting three hours before kickoff. Fans can enjoy live music from DJ MIM, yard games and food trucks including KBBQ Box, Others Coffee and Maracas Ice Pops.

Also new this year, fans who purchased the Ticket & a Drink bundle can choose either a 196 Vodka Seltzer (Grapefruit, Lemon), Soul Mega Beer (American Pale Ale) or Corner Water from Sandlot Bar. These drinks must be redeemed at the Spirit Tailgate and fans are not permitted to bring them inside Audi Field.

The Spirit Squadron and supporters will meet up at Solace Outpost in Navy Yard at 10 a.m. before marching to the match at 12 p.m. All fans are invited to join in the march.

Inside Audi Field

Gates open at 11:30 a.m. and the first 7,000 fans into the stadium will receive a Rise Up, DC flag while supplies last. Pedro Night will be rocking the Spirit Stage just inside Gate A as fans enter.

The iconic Mini Print Vending Machine from Inciardi Prints will debut at the match with limited-edition Spirit prints! Fans can purchase a ticket and prints bundle or add them on to their existing tickets here.

Returning to the East Concourse, Spiritville will feature face painters, a soft play area for tots, a poster-making station and the always-popular EA FC Lounge, as well as multiple photo moments.

Before Kickoff

Before the match kicks off, the Spirit will recognize goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury for reaching 150 regular season appearances as well as midfielder Narumi Miura for reaching 50. Additionally, the Spirit will recognize its Youth Coach of the Match: Julie Curry from Junior Spirit club Arlington Soccer Association.

Eric Neuenschwander will sing the Star-Spangled Banner with Jillian Regen performing the ASL interpretation. The University of Maryland's Honor Guard will present the colors.

Halftime

Batalá Washington DC will bring Samba-Reggae rhythms and the vibrant energy of Salvador, Bahia to halftime. The all-women Afro-Brazilian music band aims to empower women through drumming and expose the public to Brazil's dynamic Afro-Bahia culture and music.

Tickets Still Available

Tickets are selling fast for Saturday's game with premium sections-including the all-inclusive Pitchside Party-sold out! Fans can buy available tickets here or contact the Spirit's Ticketing Department at 202-536-5999.

Full Season Ticket Memberships and Mini Plans are also still available for the 2025 season. Members receive the best pricing for home matches, merchandise discounts and more. Visit WashingtonSpirit.com/season-memberships for more information.

Guest Services

Several services are offered at Washington Spirit games to ensure an accessible and inclusive fan experience. The Mamava Nursing Pod is located near Guest Services inside Gate A while fans with sensory sensitivities are welcome at the KultureCity Sensory Room and can pick up sensory bags by visiting Guest Services. For more information on accessibility and other services, visit the Matchday Guide.

Fans who need to bring medical supplies or diaper bags should contact Audi Field's Guest Experience team prior to matchday to ensure a smooth and quick ingress experience.

Transportation

Fans are encouraged to use public transportation on matchday, disembarking at either the Navy Yard-Ballpark or Waterfront Metrorail Stations. The Navy Yard Station has more capacity and is located on the Green Line just one stop away from the Anacostia Metrorail Station where parking is also available. Fans can also use the ADA shuttle that runs from Navy Yard Metro to Audi Field starting pregame and running through postgame.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.