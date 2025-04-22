Bay FC Midfielder Kiki Pickett's Game-Winner vs. North Carolina Courage Voted NWSL Week 5 Goal of the Week
April 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today that Bay FC midfielder Kiki Pickett's 33rd minute game-winning goal Saturday at North Carolina Courage has been voted NWSL Week 5 Goal of the Week.
After Bay FC restarted play from a throw-in, defender Joelle Anderson played the ball to Pickett in space atop the penalty area. The Stanford product laced a half-volley from distance off the right post and into the back of the net for her second goal of the season - setting a new career high. The goal ended as the game winner as Pickett and Bay FC played stellar defense the rest of the way to secure a clean sheet victory in Cary. Pickett's win of the weekly award is her second this season after taking the Week 1 honor for a similar long-distance strike at Utah Royals FC in the club's season-opening 1-1 draw.
Pickett and Bay FC are back in action this Saturday, April 26 from PayPal Park when Seattle Reign FC visits the Bay Area. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast live on ION with Maura Sheridan and Jordan Angeli on the call. Tickets are still available at BayFC.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 22, 2025
- Bay FC Midfielder Kiki Pickett's Game-Winner vs. North Carolina Courage Voted NWSL Week 5 Goal of the Week - Bay FC
- CarMax, Gotham FC Extend Mission-Driven Partnership, Driving Growth and Impact - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- San Diego Wave FC Forward Delphine Cascarino Voted NWSL Player of the Week - San Diego Wave FC
- Big Game, Bigger Vibes: Spirit Ready to Host Gotham FC on the Pitch and Large Crowds off It - Washington Spirit
- LouCity & Racing Academy Completes Merger with Elizabethtown FC - Racing Louisville FC
- Washington Spirit to Play Bay FC at Iconic Oracle Park in San Francisco, Presented by Visa - Washington Spirit
- Bay FC Aiming for History, Will Host Washington Spirit at Iconic Oracle Park in San Francisco August 23, Presented by Visa - Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bay FC Stories
- Bay FC Midfielder Kiki Pickett's Game-Winner vs. North Carolina Courage Voted NWSL Week 5 Goal of the Week
- Bay FC Aiming for History, Will Host Washington Spirit at Iconic Oracle Park in San Francisco August 23, Presented by Visa
- Bay FC Bests North Carolina 1-0, Secures Second Shutout of 2025
- Bay FC Makes Second East Coast Trip in Three Games to Face North Carolina Courage
- Bay FC Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz's Leaping Save Voted NWSL Week 4 Save of the Week