Bay FC Midfielder Kiki Pickett's Game-Winner vs. North Carolina Courage Voted NWSL Week 5 Goal of the Week

April 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today that Bay FC midfielder Kiki Pickett's 33rd minute game-winning goal Saturday at North Carolina Courage has been voted NWSL Week 5 Goal of the Week.

After Bay FC restarted play from a throw-in, defender Joelle Anderson played the ball to Pickett in space atop the penalty area. The Stanford product laced a half-volley from distance off the right post and into the back of the net for her second goal of the season - setting a new career high. The goal ended as the game winner as Pickett and Bay FC played stellar defense the rest of the way to secure a clean sheet victory in Cary. Pickett's win of the weekly award is her second this season after taking the Week 1 honor for a similar long-distance strike at Utah Royals FC in the club's season-opening 1-1 draw.

Pickett and Bay FC are back in action this Saturday, April 26 from PayPal Park when Seattle Reign FC visits the Bay Area. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast live on ION with Maura Sheridan and Jordan Angeli on the call. Tickets are still available at BayFC.com/tickets.

