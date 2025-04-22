Bruninha Returns to Lineup for Midweek Clash in Portland

April 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Brazilian international Bruninha returned to Gotham FC's starting lineup for tonight's matchup at Portland, making her second start of the young 2025 NWSL season.

Bruninha's addition is the only change to coach Juan Carlos Amoros's squad following a resounding 4-0 victory at Angel City on Friday night. Gotham and Portland kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET, with MSG Networks set to carry the regional broadcast, with a stream available via the Gotham Sports App. Fans can also watch the game via NWSL+, accessible for free via several platforms.

Gotham FC (2-1-2, 8 points) can set the pace for fourth place with a win. The club has gone unbeaten in its last 10 road games across all competitions and is 1-0-2 away from Sports Illustrated Stadium this year.

Bruninha, 22, will make her 26th career start for Gotham FC, nine days after recording her first assist of the season on Lilly Reale's goal against North Carolina. The fullback and winger has four goals and three assists in three-plus seasons with Gotham.

The rest of Gotham's starting XI remains the same after Esther González scored twice, Geyse added a late goal and Reale's cross deflected in for an own goal in a dominant performance in Los Angeles.

González leads the attacking corps, aiming to make the next move in her early Golden Boot race with Washington's Ashley Hatch. Both players have four goals, with González scoring a brace in the past two matches. The Spanish international moved into a tie for fourth in scoring in club history with her 14th and 15th goals.

Gabi Portilho will play on the wing opposite Bruninha, her Brazil national team teammate. Portilho scored Gotham's first goal of the campaign and will be making her fifth start.

The midfield carries over from Friday, with Jaelin Howell, Sarah Schupansky and Taryn Torres holding the middle. Howell, 25, is one of only two Gotham field players to play every minute so far this season, matching defender Emily Sonnett.

Reale and Sonnett will work with Jess Carter and captain Nealy Martin in the defensive grouping. The 21-year-old Reale has goal involvements in back-to-back games and, along with Schupansky, is an early-season candidate for NWSL rookie of the year for her standout performances at left back. She ranks in the top 10 in the NWSL in crosses, successful take-ons and tackles won.

Fresh off her first second clean sheet of the season, German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger once again minds the net for Gotham, making her 28th start for the club.

Geyse and Midge Purce once again lead the substitutes bench as they work toward full match fitness. Geyse hammered home Purce's cross on Friday to score her first NWSL goal - celebrating in style with a back flip. Ella Stevens is also back in the mix after missing Friday's game with a back ailment.

In addition to Geyse, Purce and Stevens, the subs bench also features goalkeeper Michelle Betos; defender Emerson Elgin; midfielder Stella Nyamekye; and forwards Khyah Harper, Jéssica Silva and Mak Whitham.

Goalkeepers Ryan Campbell and Shelby Hogan; defenders Tierna Davidson and Mandy Freeman; and midfielders Sofia Cook and Rose Lavelle were previously listed as out for today's match via the NWSL availability report.

Gotham FC lineup at Portland Thorns

30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)

14 - Nealy Martin (c)

27 - Jess Carter

6 - Emily Sonnett

4 - Lilly Reale

7 - Jaelin Howell

8 - Taryn Torres

11 - Sarah Schupansky

3 - Bruninha

9 - Esther González

18 - Gabi Portilho

Substitutes: 33 - Michelle Betos (GK); 10 - Geyse, 13 - Ella Stevens, 17 - Mak Whitham, 20 - Jéssica Silva, 23 - Midge Purce, 24 - Emerson Elgin, 34 - Khyah Harper, 90 - Stella Nyamekye

