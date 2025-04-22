Bay FC Aiming for History, Will Host Washington Spirit at Iconic Oracle Park in San Francisco August 23, Presented by Visa

April 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC announced today that the club's home match Saturday, Aug. 23 vs. Washington Spirit will be hosted at San Francisco's Oracle Park, home of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The match, presented by Visa, is another milestone in the making for the club as it continues to set precedents for NWSL teams and women's sports, create history, and engage fans across the Bay Area while showcasing some of the world's top football talents.

Tickets for this historic regular season match are included in Season Ticket Members' plans. Additional tickets for this match go on sale to Bay FC Season Ticket Members Wednesday, April 30 with other pre-sale opportunities beginning Monday, May 5. Tickets will be available to the general public at 9 a.m. PT Tuesday, May 6. Fans who want pre-saleaccesscan sign uphereto become a Bay FCInsider.

"Oracle Park is an iconic venue and has proven across its 25-year history to be a gathering place for the most passionate fans in sports. We're eager for the opportunity to create league history alongside the Washington Spirit by being the first professional women's teams to play at Oracle Park and thankful to the San Francisco Giants for their support of our ambitions," said Bay FC CEO Brady Stewart. "Playing a match in San Francisco allows us to connect with our fans from around the Bay Area in an incredible setting."

The Bay area has shown up in droves for Bay FC, selling out the club's first ever home match in 2024 and finishing the inaugural season in the top five in NWSL attendance. With a capacity of over 40,000, Oracle Park is sure to create an atmosphere that is unrivaled anywhere else in the NWSL. With this announcement, Bay FC continues to build on their innovative approach from their inaugural season where they defeated the Chicago Stars in front of an NWSL record crowd of 35,038 fans at Wrigley Field and hosted an international friendly against back-to-back UEFA Women's Champions League winners and Spanish Club FC Barcelona in PayPal Park.

Bay FC and Washington Spirit's Aug. 23 matchup will be the second of the 2025 NWSL season between the two clubs and the fifth all-time. The two sides met once already this season, March 28 at Audi Field, as well as last fall in Bay FC's first playoff match in club history, the 2024 NWSL Quarterfinals.

"As the NWSL and women's sports as a whole continue their tremendous growth, it's exciting to see demand from our fans to play matches in larger venues like Oracle Park. It's also important to expand the regional reach of clubs within their markets," said Spirit CEO Kim Stone. "We're honored to be taking part in such a momentous milestone in Bay FC's history and excited to see the crowd and atmosphere in San Francisco this August!"

In the club's inaugural season, Bay FC became the winningest expansion side in NWSL history after securing 10 victories, and just the second expansion team to earn a postseason berth. Washington reached the 2024 NWSL Championship, finishing as runners-up, and is the current title holder of the NWSL Challenge Cup having defeated Orlando Pride in the 2025 edition of the match.

Some of the world's top talents will be on display in the historic match as the two clubs are represented by a combined 19 players with senior national team experience, including Bay FC defender, Bay Area native and 2019 World Cup Champion Abby Dahlkemper. Additionally, Bay FC forward and six-time African Women's Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala, Bay FC forward and Zambia National Team standout Racheal Kundananji, and Washington Spirit forwards and USWNT standouts Ashley Hatch and Trinity Rodman are expected to be available for selection in the match.

Opened in 2000, Oracle Park is a staple of downtown San Francisco and has hosted premier events including four World Series matchups, the 2007 MLB All-Star Game, sold-out concerts by top artists, international soccer matches and other non-baseball events. Historic sporting accomplishments have graced the venue, including Barry Bonds' record-breaking 756th career home run, no-hitters in 2009 and 2014, the 22nd perfect game in MLB history by former Giants pitcher Matt Cain, the Giants' 2002, 2012 and 2014 National League Pennant clinching victories, and legendary broadcaster Vin Scully's final career regular season broadcast. The venue was sold out for 538 consecutive Giants home games from 2010 to 2017, owing to strong fan support across the region. This past April, the ballpark celebrated 25 seasons on the shores of China Basin.

"We're honored to welcome Bay FC and the NWSL to Oracle Park for what will be a truly historic moment," said Stephen Revetria, President of Giants Enterprises. "Oracle Park has long been home to iconic events across sports and entertainment, and we're proud to host our first-ever women's professional soccer match this summer. The match represents a milestone not only for the ballpark, but for the entire Bay Area community."

Across its 25-year history, Oracle Park has played host to numerous club and international soccer matches, drawing impressive support for domestic and international competition alike. In the lead-up to the 2006 FIFA World Cup, over 37,000 fans attended the U.S. Men's National Team's 3-2 win vs. Japan. Historic European outfits Manchester City, Everton, and Juventus took the pitch from Oracle Park for exhibition contests in 2011 and 2013, and over 21,000 fans flocked to the venue as the San Jose Earthquakes faced off with the Houston Dynamo on March 17, 2012 - the second match in the Quakes' 2012 Supporters Shield-winning campaign. In 2022, an international friendly between world powerhouse Real Madrid CF and historic Mexican side Club America was played in front of over 40,000 fans.

Visa, the presenting partner of Bay FC's Oracle Park match, is the team's Official Payment Services Partner and a Founding Partner of Bay FC. As part of Bay FC's partnership, the Visa logo is featured on the right sleeve of Bay FC players' jerseys and core to the partnership is direct financial investment in local youth and Bay FC current players, putting an emphasis on financial equity, leadership and education, and improving communities throughout the Bay Area. For the Oracle Park match, Visa and Bay FC will partner on an onsite fan activation on the day of the match and provide fans in attendance with a co-branded gate giveaway. Additional details about the fan event and giveaway to be announced at a later date.

Kickoff for the match, set for Aug. 23, is scheduled for 1 p.m. PT. The contest will be broadcast nationally on CBS as one of 11 NWSL matches broadcast over-the-air on the network in 2025, in addition to the NWSL Playoffs and 2025 NWSL Championship.

