Houston Dash Announce Roster Updates

April 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced the following roster updates prior to Friday's match at home against Utah Royals FC.

Forward Amanda West will return to Houston following a knee injury that will require surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament. West is on loan with AFC Toronto in the Northern Super League through Aug. 18. She will conduct her rehabilitation in Houston with the team's medical staff.

Goalkeeper Heather Hinz will be eligible for selection on Friday after the team activated her from the 45-day injury list. The goalkeeper is in her second season with the team, and she finished with three appearances across all competitions for the team in 2024.

Defender Allysha Chapman was placed on the 45-day injury list after she suffered an arm injury during training earlier this month.

Forward Ramona Bachmann was placed on parental leave and she will depart Houston for the birth of her first child.

