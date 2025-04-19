Houston Dash Fall on the Road to the Kansas City Current

April 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Houston Dash fell 2-0 to the Kansas City Current earlier today at CPKC Park. With the loss Houston is now 1-1-0 (WLD) on the road this season and the team will play its next two matches at home at Shell Energy Stadium.

Kansas City took the lead in the 21st minute after they converted a penalty kick following a foul inside the box on Bia Zaneratto. Kansas City doubled their lead in the 62nd minute following a corner kick that found Kayla Sharples inside the box.

Captain Jane Campbell controlled a dangerous corner kick in the 29th minute intended for Sharples. She was called into action again in the 43rd minute to deny a long-distance effort from Temwa Chawinga. Campbell finished with four saves against Kansas City.

Houston's best opportunity of the first half came off a cross from defender Ryan Gareis. The University of South Carolina alum found Yazmeen Ryan inside the box, but her header was saved by the Kansas City goalkeeper.

Dash defender Katie Lind denied Ellie Wheeler in the 59th minute from point-blank range inside the box. Lind earned her 150th regular season appearance last week at home against Angel City FC.

Defender Paige Nielsen forced a save in the 67th minute following a corner kick. Nielsen was well positioned at the top of the box but her effort at the far post was saved by Lorena. Defensively, Nielsen led the team with eight clearances and she finished with one interception.

Midfielder Danny Colaprico led the team with five interceptions and she finished with six duels won. Midfielder Delanie Sheehan led the team with seven duels won and she finished with eight recoveries.

The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium to face Utah Royals on Friday, April 25. Tickets for the match are available on SeatGeek.

