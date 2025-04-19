Spirit Snaps Orlando Pride's 22-Match Home Unbeaten Streak, Wins 1-0

April 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando, Fla. - The Washington Spirit defeated the top-ranked Orlando Pride, 1-0, Saturday night in the club's first regular season win at Orlando since October 2019. Forward Gift Monday scored the match winner in her first NWSL start, as goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury led the defense to its third consecutive clean sheet. With a 4-1-0 record, the Spirit remains near the top of the NWSL table with 12 points.

Orlando controlled much of the match with 62% of possession, six shots and 14 touches in the Spirit's box through just 28 minutes. While the Spirit struggled, its defense held off Orlando's talented attack to head into the locker room at half scoreless.

Leicy Santos, who was listed as questionable prior to the match, entered the match for Courtney Brown to start the second half. Once again, the Pride dominated possession early with star forward Barbra Banda taking a shot on goal just a minute into the second half. Despite the pressure from Orlando's attack, Kingsbury made six saves in her 150th regular season appearance aided by defender Tara McKeown who was able to contain Banda for most of the match.

In the 60th minute, Rosemonde Kouassi made her season debut replacing Ashley Hatch via a concussion substitution. Just minutes later, newly-signed forward Gift Monday applied heavy pressure on Orlando's goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse who attempted to clear the ball. Monday was able to pick off the ball and bury it in the back of the net to give the Spirit a 1-0 lead.

Despite trailing at home for the first time since March 22, 2024, the Pride continued its relentless attack on the Spirit defense earning a corner kick in the 83rd minute. Orlando appeared to tie up the match following a corner kick but, after a VAR review, the goal was disallowed due to a foul on Kylie Nadaner who impeded Kingsbury.

Despite outshooting the Spirit 20-9, the Pride was unable to score as Kingsbury recorded her 40th career shutout and handed the Pride its first home loss in over 600 days.

The Spirit and Pride are now both 4-1-0, trailing only the undefeated Kansas City. Next up, the Spirit returns home to Washington, D.C. to host East Coast rival Gotham FC at Audi Field on Saturday, April 26. The match kicks off at 1 p.m. EDT and will broadcast nationally on CBS. Tickets are still available here.

-NWSL Match Report-

Match: Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride

Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Venue: Inter&Co. Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

Kickoff: 5 p.m. EDT

Weather: Sunny, low-80s

Scoring Summary:

Goals 1 2 F

Washington 0 1 1

Orlando 0 0 0

WAS - Gift Monday - 63'

Lineups:

ORL: 1 - Anna Moorhouse; 25 - Kerry Abello; 3 - Kylie Nadaner; 6 - Emily Sams; 21 - Oihane Hernández (12 - Cori Dyke, 46'); 15 - Angelina (22 - Grace Chanda, 85'); 2 - Haley McCutcheon (30 - Ally Lemos, 69'); 16 - Morgan Gautrat (19 - Carson Pickett, 79'); 11 - Ally Watt (9 - Prisca Chilufya, 69'); 10 - Marta; 22 - Barbra Banda

Unused Substitutes: 40 - McKinley Crone; 32 - Brianna Martinez; 34 - Zara Chavoshi; 14 - Viviana Villacorta

WAS: 1 - Aubrey Kingsbury; 8 - Makenna Morris; 24 - Esme Morgan; 9 - Tara McKeown; 14 - Gabby Carle; 5 - Narumi Miura; 22 - Heather Stainbrook (25 - Kysha Sylla, 81'); 4 - Rebeca Bernal; 16 - Courtney Brown (10 - Leicy Santos, 46'); 33 - Ashley Hatch (19 - Rosemonde Kouassi, 60'); 21 - Gift Monday (39 - Chloe Ricketts, 81')

Unused Substitutes: 28 - Sandy MacIver; 34 - Kiley Dulaney; 35 - Meg Boade

Stats Summary: ORL / WAS

Shots: 20 / 9

Shots On Goal: 6 / 2

Saves: 1 / 6

Fouls: 11 / 12

Offsides: 3 / 0

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Ally Lemos - 90+4' - Yellow Card

WAS - Jonatan Giráldez - 90+7' - Yellow Card

