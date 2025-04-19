Washington Spirit Travels South to Face Undefeated Orlando Pride

April 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando, FL - The Washington Spirit returns to Inter&Co Stadium for the second time in 2025 to face the undefeated Orlando Pride on Saturday night at 5 p.m. ET. Fans across the country can watch this top-three matchup on ION.

The Spirit

Washington enters Saturday's match against Orlando sitting in third on the NWSL table, winning three of its first four matches. Last weekend, the Spirit defeated Racing Louisville FC on the road in the team's first match back from the international break.

During the match against Louisville, Spirit midfielder Leicy Santos opened the scoring with a set piece goal in the 58th minute before Ashley Hatch once again scored with her head in the 75th minute.

Hatch leads the league in goals this season with four in four matches and has now recorded the most goals for a single club amongst current NWSL players (50). Of her career 57 regular season goals, she has scored nine against Orlando.

Last Saturday, the Spirit's newest signee Gift Monday made her league debut subbing in for Gabby Carle to start the second half. The Nigerian forward tallied 26 goal contributions during her two and a half years at her previous club UD Tenerife in Spain.

The Opponent

The reigning NWSL Champion Orlando Pride is off to another hot start and remains undefeated with four wins to open the regular season. Led by 2024 NWSL Head Coach of the Year Seb Hines, the Pride leads the league with 12 points and a +10 goal differential.

In the club's most recent win 1-0 against the Seattle Reign, forward Barbra Banda scored her third goal of the season and goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse earned her third shutout of 2025.

All-Time Series History

The Spirit owns a split 9-10-8 record against Orlando Pride with a +1 goal differential (36-35), and most recently defeated the Pride in a penalty kick shootout to win the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup back in March.

In fact, the last three matches between these two teams have been for hardware. The Pride defeated the Spirit on October 6 to clinch the NWSL Shield then again on November 23 for the NWSL.

After Saturday's match, the Spirit and Orlando Pride will not meet again for another six months when they meet at Audi Field on Saturday, October 18 at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

