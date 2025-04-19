Portland Thorns FC Fall Short 1-0 to Seattle Reign FC
April 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC News Release
SEATTLE - Portland Thorns FC fell 1-0 on the road against rival Seattle Reign FC on Friday night.
Conceding in the opening minutes, the Thorns would face an uphill battle as they fought for an equalizer. After a difficult first half, the Thorns regrouped at the break and came back out with a surge of energy as they looked to get themselves back into the match.
In comparison to the two shots registered in the first half, the Thorns would go on to post more than 5 times that amount (11) by the end of the second half with forwards Caiya Hanks and Reilyn Turner registering some of the closest efforts which included a strike from Turner denied by the crossbar in the dying minutes.
Despite Reign's best efforts to double their lead, the Portland defense also stood quite strong, combining for 12 tackles and four interceptions while winning 38 of its duels. Goalkeeper Bella Bixby posted four saves tonight, including a crucial diving effort in the 75' to deny a dangerous Reign shot.
Unfortunately, the early goal and a disciplined Seattle defense made it a difficult one for the Portland offense to break through. Despite tonight's frustration, Portland must quickly shift their mentality towards their return home with their next challenge days ahead in Gotham FC.
TEAM NOTES
Tonight was the 42nd edition of the Cascadia Rivalry. The series between Portland and Seattle is now even, with both sides registering 16 wins and posting 10 draws across all competitions.
UP NEXT: The Portland Thorns face a quick turnaround when they host Gotham FC at Providence Park on Tuesday, April 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm PT on CBS Sports Network.
GOAL-SCORING BREAKDOWN
FIRST HALF
SEA - Maddie Dahlien (Lynn Biydenolo) 4': Long pass from Biyendolo finds Dahlien who dribbles the ball into the box and strikes it into the bottom right corner.
SECOND HALF
N/A
LINEUPS
Portland Thorns FC (4-3-3) Bella Bixby, Reyna Reyes (Pietra Tordin 83'), Jayden Perry, Sam Hiatt, Kaitlyn Torpey (Mallie McKenzie 45'), Sam Coffey-C, Hina Sugita (Deyna Castellanos 65'), Olivia Moultrie (Mimi Alidou 78'), Jessie Fleming, Reilyn Turner, Payton Linnehan (Caiya Hanks 65')
Subs not used: Mackenzie Arnold, Isabella Obaze, Sophie Hirst, Alexa Spaanstra
Seattle Reign FC (3-5-2): Claudia Dickey, Lauren Barnes-C (Shae Holmes 86'), Phoebe McClernon, Jordyn Bugg, Maddie Dahlien, Angharad James-Turner, Sam Meza, Lynn Biydenolo (Emeri Adames 80'), Madison Curry, Jordyn Huitema (Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic 86'), Nerilia Mondesir (Ji So-Yun 65')
Subs not used: Emily Mason, Ainsley McCammon, Hanna Glas, Olivia Van der Jagt, Cassie Miller
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
POR: Reyna Reyes (Yellow) 17', Kaitlyn Torpey (Yellow) 46', Jayden Perry (Yellow 77')
SEA: N/A
MATCH STATS
POR | SEA
Goals: 0|1
Assists: 0|1
Possession 55|45
Shots: 13|9
Shots on Target: 4|5
Saves: 4|4
Tackles: 12|18
Tackles Won: 5|15
Interceptions: 4|8
Fouls: 14|8
Offsides: 1|2
Corner Kicks: 7|0
