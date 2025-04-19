Last-Gasp Penalty from Ally Sentnor Sees Utah Royals Edge Chicago Stars

April 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







SANDY, Utah - The Utah Royals FC (1-1-3, 4 pt, 12th NWSL) finally picked up a first win of the 2025 NWSL season, and in the most dramatic of fashions. Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets' squad required a last-gasp penalty in the dying seconds of Friday night's NWSL contest against the Chicago Red Stars to claim a much-needed 1-0 victory in both sides' latest domestic outing at America First Field.

Heading into the weekend's fixture, URFC's head coach made a total of three changes to the starting lineup from the team's last outing. Fullback Nuria Rabano was drafted back into the XI on the leftmost side of defence, whilst midfielder Dana Foederer was selected as the ideal foil to former Spain international Claudia Zornoza at the base of midfield. Imani Dorsey was also handed a first start, at rightback, in over a year since suffering a torn left Achilles tendon in March 2024.

Both teams made relatively equal starts to proceedings but the hosts enjoyed the first unexpected sight of goal when forward Ally Sentnor's direct effort from a left-sided corner kick curled all the way goalwards before thumping off the right post and back out into play before eventually being cleared.

Tragedy struck, however, early on for the Royals when Rabano was forced to be withdrawn, having to be helped off the pitch, only 10 minutes into the match after suffering a leg injury following a collision with an opponent.

The hosts did begin to gain more of a foothold during the second half and came close a few times to an opener through chances for Dorsey and Zornoza, but the visitors continued to resist at the back. New signing Cece Kizer and Sydney Jones were introduced as substitutes Coenraets' urged his side on in search of a late winner.

With the clock desperately ticking towards full-time, the Royals were handed a lifeline when Foederer was adjudged to have been illegally impeded in the penalty area, prompting a closer VAR inspection which led referee John Matto to point to the spot.

Up and coming starlet USWNT international Sentnor coolly stepped up before rifling her resulting spot kick hard and low into the bottom left-hand corner to seal all three points right at the death and hand the Royals a first win in five opening games of the campaign.

The result lifts URFC up from second-from-bottom and into 12th place in the NWSL standings ahead of a slew of fixtures remaining to close out the contemporary round of matches.

Next up for the Utah Royals is an away clash against the Houston Dash on Friday, April 25, at Shell Energy Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m. MT

UTA 1 : 0 CHI

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

TEAM: Ally Sentnor (P) (Unassisted) 90+10': Awarded a penalty after a late match VAR check captain Kate Del Fava handed the ball to the USWNT rising star Ally Sentnor. A low firm strike to the left side found the net, sending former USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher the wrong direction.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-2-3-1): Mandy McGlynn; Imani Dorsey (Ana María Guzmán, 65'), Kate Del Fava, Ana Tejada, Nuria Rábano (Madison Pogarch, 10'); Claudia Zornoza, Dana Foederer; Janni Thomsen (Cece Kizer, 65'), Ally Sentnor, Bianca St-Georges (Sydney Jones, 84'); Aisha Solórzano (Brecken Mozingo, 85')

Subs not used: Lauren Flynn, Macey Fraser, Mikayla Cluff, Mia Justus

Chicago Stars FC (4-4-2): Alyssa Naeher; Camryn Biegalski, Cari Roccaro, Sam Staab (Hannah Anderson, 80'), Taylor Malham; Jameese Joseph Micayla Elaine Johnson, 65'), Maitane Lopez, Bea Franklin, Julia Grosso (Ava Cook, 79'); Ally Schlegel (Leilanni Nesbeth, 65'), Ludmila (Nádia Gomes, 69')

Subs not used: Shea Groom, Chardonnay Curran, Justina Gaynor, Mackenzie Wood

Stats Summary: UTA / CHI

Possession: 62 / 38

Shots: 9 / 9

Shots on Goal: 1 / 1

Corner Kicks: 6 / 4

Fouls: 15 / 14

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

CHI: Ludmila (Yellow Card - 44')

UTA: Madison Pogarch (Yellow Card - 63')

CHI: Leilanni Nesbeth (Yellow Card - 90'+3')

URFC Next Match: 5/3 @ America First Field

The NC Courage come to America First to take on Utah Royals on May 3rd at 8:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.