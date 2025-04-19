What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host the Washington Spirit

April 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride (4-0-0, 12 points) vs Washington Spirit (3-1-0, 9 points)

When: Saturday, April 19, 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

TV: ION

As the Pride once again host the Spirit, here are five things to watch for:

A Familiar Foe

This will be the third meeting between Orlando and Washington in each club's last seven matches after the Pride won the 2024 NWSL Championship, 1-0, and the Spirit won the 2025 Challenge Cup on penalties after the match ended in a 1-1 draw in regulation. In league play, the Pride have recorded four straight wins over Washington after winning just four of the previous 16 regular-season encounters.

A Fortress

Orlando is unbeaten in 22 consecutive home matches across all competitions with 16 wins and six draws, including three penalty shootouts. The Pride are currently tied for the NWSL record for most consecutive games unbeaten at home, a record set by North Carolina from 2018-21. Washington, with a penalty shootout win following a 1-1 draw in the 2025 Challenge Cup, are the only visiting team to avoid defeat in Orlando's last eight home matches.

Donuts

The backline held firm to hold onto its third clean sheet of the season in the Pride's last match against the Reign. Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse made a season-high five saves including a few game-winning ones down the stretch, while defenders Kylie Nadaner and Carson Pickett made several key blocks. The clean sheet is the first time in club history the Pride have held Seattle scoreless at Lumen Field.

Picking Up Where She Left Off

The Pride's lone goal in their last match against Seattle came from Barbra Banda in the first half, her third of the season and her 16th regular-season goal of her career. The 16 goals tie former Pride striker Sydney Leroux for the third-most regular-season goals in club history. Banda's three goals lead the team so far this season. Summer Yates earned her first assist of the season on the Banda finish.

Pride Debutants

The second half of the Reign match saw the Pride use their depth on the bench as Head Coach Seb Hines made four substitutions to hold onto the lead. Defender Oihane made her NWSL debut coming on in the 61st minute while Carson Pickett made her season debut coming off the bench in the 71st minute. Oihane, a 2023 World Cup winner with Spain, joined the Pride in February.

Milestone Tracker

Marta is one assist away from 20 in her regular-season career.

