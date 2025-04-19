Gotham FC Rolls Past Angel City on the Road

April 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NY/NJ Gotham FC's Esther González

Gotham FC delivered a commanding performance Friday night, defeating Angel City FC, 4-0, in front of 18,465 fans at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Forward Esther González led the way with her second consecutive brace, opening the scoring in the 18th minute and adding Gotham's third in the 65th with a header off a corner. The two-goal performance brought her club total to 15 regular season goals, moving her into a tie for fourth place on Gotham FC's all-time scoring list with Kelley O'Hara.

Gotham doubled its lead early in the second half after defender Lilly Reale's cross took a deflection and found the back of the net for her second professional goal contribution, five days after she scored her first.

Brazilian forward Geyse added a late spark in her second appearance for the club, scoring her first goal for Gotham in the 84th minute after entering as a substitute in the 61st. The goal was assisted by forward Midge Purce, who recorded her first assist of the season after making her season debut last week, her first appearance in a year since tearing her ACL.

Gabi Portilho and rookie Sarah Schupansky each notched their first assists for the club, while midfielder Stella Nyamekye made her Gotham FC debut.

We dominated the game, said Gotham FC head coach Juan Carlos Amorós. We dominated the ball. We were able to create high quality chances to score [against] them, and set pieces as well - another goal from a set piece. [There was a] goal for Geyse as well. [I am] super proud of the the team, of how they stick to the game plan while they express themselves.

With the win, Gotham FC (2-1-2, 8 points) moves into a tie for fourth place with Angel City in the NWSL standings ahead of the weekend's remaining fixtures.

Defensively, Gotham turned in a near-flawless performance, holding Angel City to zero shots on target while converting all four of its own shots on frame.

Gotham FC will wrap up its West Coast road trip on Tuesday against the Portland Thorns at Providence Park. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET, with coverage available on MSG Networks and CBS Sports Network.

Key Match Points

The victory is Gotham's largest margin of victory in a shutout in club history and is the largest regular season road win for Gotham in club history.

The win also matches Gotham's largest-ever club win, following 5-1 victories over Boston (June 1, 2013) and Bay FC (Oct. 5, 2024)

With the win, Gotham has not lost in the regular season under head coach Juan Carlos Amorós when leading at the half (2023-present - 17 wins, three ties).

Gotham has now avoided defeat in the team's last 38 matches when scoring first in the NWSL.

The team is now 2-0-1 when scoring first this year.

The victory marks Gotham FC's first time winning four straight regular-season away matches against a single opponent.

The away team in Angel City-Gotham matchups has now won five of the seven all-time regular-season meetings, including Gotham winning all four of its visits to Los Angeles.

Gotham FC has kept a clean sheet in two of its five games this season.

Only the Kansas City Current (three) and Orlando Pride (three) have done this more often in the league in 2025.

Gotham FC is now unbeaten in 10 straight away matches in all competitions (six wins, four draws).

The team is now the third NWSL team in history to record double-digit away unbeaten runs in all competitions, joining the North Carolina Courage (15 straight in 2017-2019) and Orlando (12 in 2024)

Gotham scored four goals in a game for the first time since Nov. 2, 2024, against the Utah Royals (4-1)

Forward Esther González recorded her second consecutive brace and the fifth of her career, scoring her 15th goal for Gotham FC and tying Kelly O'Hara for fourth on the club's all-time scoring list.

González surpassed Sam Kerr for the club record for multi-goal games with her fifth.

This is the third time in her Gotham career that González has scored in consecutive matches.

Gotham is now 9-0-1 when González scores.

González now leads the NWSL in scoring.

Geyse scored her first NWSL goal after coming on in the second half, scoring in the 84th minute.

Forward Gabi Portilho and midfielder Sarah Schupansky earned their first assists as Gotham FC players.

This was Schupansky's first professional assist.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger recorded her 10th shutout with Gotham FC, becoming the third goalkeeper in club history to reach double digits with the club, along with Brittany Cameron and Kailen Sheridan (14 shutouts)

Forward Jessica Silva made her first Gotham FC regular season start and first in the NWSL since Sept. 5, 2021 (1,321 days) with the Kansas City Current.

Midfielder Stella Nyamekye made her Gotham FC debut, entering the match as a substitute in the 83rd minute.

Defender Emily Sonnett attempted 77 passes in this game, the highest total for a Gotham player in the NWSL this season.

Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC

Friday, April 18, 2025

10:30 p.m. ET kickoff

BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Attendance: 18,465

Weather: 60 degrees, overcast

Gotham FC (1, 3 - 4)

Scoring Summary:

Gotham FC

18' - Esther González (Gabi Portilho)

67' - Own Goal

75' - Esther González (Sarah Schupansky)

84' - Geyse (Midge Purce)

Gotham FC (4-3-3): 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 14 - Nealy Martin (c), 27 - Jess Carter, 6 - Emily Sonnett, 4 - Lilly Reale (83' 3 - Bruninha); 7 - Jaelin Howell, 8 - Taryn Torres, 11 - Sarah Schupansky (83' 90 - Stella Nyamekye); 20 - Jéssica Silva (61' 10 - Geyse), 9 - Esther González (83' 17 - Mak Whitham), 18 - Gabi Portilho (71' 23 - Midge Purce)

Unused substitutes: 26 - Tyler McCamey (GK), 33 - Michelle Betos (GK); 24 - Emerson Elgin, 34 - Khyah Harper

Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

Angel City FC (4-3-3): 19 - Angelina Anderson (GK); 29 - Miyabi Moriya, 11 - Sarah Gorden (C), 3 - Savy King, 16 - M.A. Vignola; 14 - Alanna Kennedy (90' 99 - Madison Hammond); 8 - Macey Hodge (90' 4 - Katie Zelem), 17 - Kennedy Fuller; 10 - Claire Emslie (76' 9 - Casey Phair), 33 - Riley Tiernan (76' 23 - Christen Press), 20 - Gisele Thompson (90' 6 - Megan Reid)

Unused substitutes: 1 - Hannah Stambaugh (GK), 7 - Julie Dufour, 23 - Christen Press, 26 - Hannah Johnson, 28 - Lily Nabet

Head coach: Sam Laity

Stats Summary

GFC / ACFC

Expected Goals: 1.4 / 0.57

Shots: 12 / 10

Shots on Goal: 0 / 4

Saves: 0 / 1

Corner Kicks: 1 / 1

Fouls: 12 / 17

Offside: 2 / 2

Misconduct Summary:

Gotham FC

58' - Gabi Portilho (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

81' - Taryn Torres (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

Angel City FC

32' - Macey Hodge (Yellow Card - Persistent Infringement)

Officials

Referee: Danielle Chesky

Assistant Referee 1: Eric Krueger

Assistant Referee 2: Darren Bandy

4th Official: Trevor Wiseman

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

AVAR: Rhett Hammil

