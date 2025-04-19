Kansas City Current Earn Historic Victory with 2-0 Triumph Over Houston Dash

April 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current (5-0-0, 15 pts., 1st place) earned a historic victory Saturday night in front of another sellout crowd at CPKC Stadium, downing the Houston Dash 2-0. The win moved the Current to first place on the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) table and it marked the club's ninth consecutive regular season victory for the longest regular season winning streak in NWSL history. Midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 21st minute and defender Kayla Sharples headed home a corner kick in the 62nd minute for her first goal with the club.

Kansas City is just the second team in NWSL history to start a season 5-0-0 and tied a league record by scoring two or more goals in seven consecutive contests. Saturday's effort was bolstered by yet another strong effort from the Current's back line, extending the team's ongoing shutout streak to a franchise-record 401 minutes. The Current's four-match shutout streak is also the longest in club history. The Current got out on the front foot from the get-go, generating several early set piece opportunities to test Houston's back line. Kansas City's early pressure paid off in the 21st minute when a well-placed through ball from midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo met forward Bia Zaneratto in stride in the Dash penalty area. Houston defender Katie Lind collided with the forward in the penalty area as Zaneratto beat Lind to the pass, and the referee awarded a penalty kick to Kansas City.

For the second consecutive week, LaBonta stepped up to the penalty spot and drilled her effort into the top left corner of the net. The goal marked LaBonta's third of the season - tied for the team lead, and all from the penalty mark - as well as the 12th penalty kick of her NWSL regular season career. LaBonta is now 12-for-13 all-time from the penalty spot in her NWSL career, all of which have come as a member of the Current. Additionally, LaBonta is now tied for third all-time in NWSL regular season history for converted penalties.

Kansas City's defense held firm in protecting its one-goal advantage, holding Houston without a shot on target until the 45th minute. Forward Temwa Chawinga nearly doubled the Current's advantage two minutes prior, firing a half-volleyed laser from distance. Chawinga's shot slipped out of the hands of Houston goalkeeper Jane Campbell, but she recovered in time to keep the ball from crossing the goal line. The Current, which ultimately took a 1-0 lead into halftime, allowed just one total shot through the first 45 minutes of play.

"We don't coach them [the players] any differently, it was just things setting in and the new players that came in and spending time together, knowing each other better, being on the same page," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "When we have the ball, we attack but when we don't, we defend with attack in mind."

The Current maintained a dominant position in the second half and finally broke through from a set piece in the 62nd minute. Defender Izzy Rodriguez served an inch-perfect corner kick to the top of the six-yard box, and Sharples beat the outstretched arms of Campbell to the aerial ball. Sharples' header fizzed into the back of the net to double Kansas City's advantage, which marked her fourth career NWSL regular season goal and first as a member of the Current. Rodriguez has now recorded assists in back-to-back contests; She has seven in her career, all with Kansas City.

Sharples' goal ultimately provided more than enough cushion for Kansas City to see out the two-goal victory. Goalkeeper Lorena earned her fourth consecutive shutout in net, making two saves from five Dash shot attempts. Lorena leads the league in shutouts and is the first NWSL goalkeeper to go 5-0-0 in her first five appearances.

Saturday night's contest saw the full return of Zaneratto, who started her first match since Oct. 5, 2024, and played 70 minutes in the victory. Forward Mary Long made her professional debut in the 80th minute, becoming the first of the Current's three offseason collegiate signings to see NWSL regular season action this year.

Now a perfect 5-0-0 to start the 2025 campaign, Kansas City is the second team in NWSL history to win its first five matches of the season. The Current also occupy sole possession of first place on the NWSL table for the first time since June 2024 after the Orlando Pride fell 1-0 to the Washington Spirit earlier Saturday evening.

The win also marked the 89th career NWSL regular season victory for Andonovski, who is tied for second in league history.

The Current hit the road for a clash against the North Carolina Courage on Saturday, April 26, at 6 p.m. CT. Next weekend's match from First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park will be broadcast locally on KMCI, 38 the Spot and fans in Kansas City can listen to the action on 90.9 The Bridge or the KC Current App in English, Spanish or Portuguese.

NWSL Match Report

Match: Kansas City Current vs. Houston Dash

Date: April 19, 2025

Venue: CPKC Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Kickoff: 6:35 p.m. CT

Weather: 55 degrees, cloudy

Attendance: 11,500

Discipline

58' Houston - Sheehan (Yellow)

88' Houston - Westphal (Yellow)

Scoring

21' Kansas City - LaBonta (PK)

62' Kansas City - Sharples (I. Rodriguez)

Scoring Summary

1 2 F

Kansas City 1 1 2

Houston 0 0 0

Kansas City Current Lineup: Lorena, Wheeler (84' Mace), Ball, Sharples, I. Rodriguez, LaBonta ©, DiBernardo (80' Feist), Prince (70' Hutton), Chawinga, Zaneratto (70' Hopkins), Debinha (80' Long)

Unused Substitutes: Ivory, R. Rodríguez, Steigleder, Lacho

Houston Dash Lineup: Campbell ©, Nielsen - VC, Westphal, Graham, Lind, Sheehan, Olivieri (86' Orgonez), Gareis, Colaprico (89' Puntigam), Bright (70' Alozie), Ryan

Unused Substitutes: Matthews, Van Zanten, Schmidt, Briede, Bachmann, Smith

