Orlando Pride Drops First Decision of 2025 Season with 1-0 Defeat to Washington Spirit

April 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride (4-1-0, 12 points) fell to the Washington Spirit (4-1-0, 12 points) via a 1-0 scoreline at Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday evening. The Pride suffered their first loss of the season after starting out with four straight wins. The match marked the first regular season loss for the team in Orlando against the Spirit since October 5, 2019.

The Pride had plenty of scoring chances during the match with a total of 20 shots, including six on target. A big opportunity in the match came in the 65th minute when forward Barbra Banda had her header hit off the crossbar.

The Pride were able to find the back of the net off a corner kick from Marta to level the match in the second half, but following a lengthy video review, the goal was eventually called off.

Today also marked the 34th consecutive regular season match that goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse has started for the Pride. The 34 starts are tied for the most consecutive starts in Club history alongside former Pride player Ali Krieger.

Scoring Summary:

63' Gift Monday - WAS 1, ORL 0

The Washington Spirit scored the lone goal of the match 18 minutes into the second half to take the lead. Orlando Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse received a pass from defender Emily Sams in her own six-yard box. Washington Spirit forward Gift Monday intercepted a pass from Moorhouse who attempted to send the ball out of the box and proceeded to tap it into the empty net.

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"I think 99 percent of the match we did well. I thought we played with a real intensity. I thought we put Washington under immense pressure and obviously we need to capitalize on those moments. The frustration is when you dominate a game and not get anything out of it, we shouldn't put ourselves in that position. I'm a bit disappointed with the result. I thought the performance was good, but we have to move on."

Match Notes:

With the start, Kylie Nadaner now has the second-most appearances in Pride history across all competitions with 95 appearances.

Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse started her 34th consecutive regular season match, which ties the Club record alongside former Pride player Ali Krieger.

At the 70-minute mark, Moorhouse broke the Club record for most consecutive minutes played at 3,060.

Defender Oihane made her first NWSL start. Oihane made her NWSL debut last week against Seattle, coming on as a second-half substitute.

Coming on as a second-half substitute, Grace Chanda made her NWSL debut.

Head Coach Seb Hines made three changes to the starting lineup from the Club's last 1-0 victory over Seattle Reign FC with Oihane, Morgan Gautrat and Angelina all earning a spot in the Starting XI. Next Match: The Orlando Pride will remain home as they get set to welcome Angel City FC to Inter&Co Stadium on Friday, April 25. That match is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando Pride 0 0 0

Washington Spirit 0 1 1 Scoring Summary:

WAS - Gift Monday 63'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Ally Lemos (Yellow Card) 90+4'

WAS - Jonatan Giráldez (Yellow Card) 90+7'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando Pride Ã¢Ë' GK Anna Moorhouse; D Oihane (Cori Dyke 46'), Emily Sams, Kylie Nadaner, Kerry Abello; M Morgan Gautrat (Carson Pickett 79'), Haley McCutcheon (Ally Lemos 69'), Angelina (Grace Chanda 84'); F Marta (c), Ally Watt (Prisca Chilufya 69'), Barbra Banda

Substitutes Not Used: GK McKinley Crone; D Zara Chavoshi, Bri Martinez; M Viviana Villacorta

Washington Spirit - GK Aubrey Kingsbury (c); D Makenna Morris, Tara McKeown, Rebeca Bernal, Esme Morgan, Gabirelle Carle; M Narumi Miura, Heather Stainbrook (Krysha Sylla 81'), Courtney Brown (Leicy Santos 46'); F Ashley Hatch (Rosemonde Kouassi 60'), Gift Monday (Chloe Ricketts 81')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Sandy MacIver; M Meg Boade; F Kiley Dulaney

Details of the Game:

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: April 19, 2025

Attendance: 9,021

Stats:

Possession:

ORL - 60%

WAS - 40%

Shots:

ORL - 20

WAS - 9

Shots on Goal:

ORL - 6

WAS - 2

Saves:

ORL - 1

WAS - 6

Fouls:

ORL - 11

WAS - 12

Offsides:

ORL - 3

WAS - 0

Corners:

ORL - 11

WAS - 1

Heineken Star of the Match: Angelina

