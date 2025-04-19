Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit on ION

April 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Saturday, April 19, 5 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Entitlement Partner: Tavo

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: ION

The Story:

Saturday's match against the Washington Spirit will be a rematch of the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup on March 7, in which the Spirit prevailed in penalties following a 1-1 scoreline after full-time.

In NWSL regular season play, the Pride have won four straight over Washington, after winning just four of the previous 16 regular season matches.

Following the win against Seattle Reign FC, the Pride are just the fourth team in NWSL history to start the regular season with four straight wins.

Quote of the Week:

Two teams [Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit] that are competing to ultimately win the Shield. There's not a lot of room for error, it's fine margins. They are coming to our place, and we want to make that a hostile environment with the fans coming out and supporting us. It should turn out to be an entertaining game. Like I said, both teams are in good run of form and we're hoping that we get the good side of it by getting the three points.

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, Seattle Reign FC 0 (4/12/25, Lumen Field)

Goal-Scorers: Barbra Banda

Washington's Last Matchup: Washington Spirit 2, Racing Louisville FC 0 (4/12/25, Lynn Family Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Leicy Santos, Ashley Hatch

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: Series Record: 8-6-6 (Home: 5-2-3, Away: 3-4-3)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1 (2), Washington Spirit 1 (4) (3/7/25, Inter&Co Stadium)

At the Match:

Turn up the sub-woof-ers & get ready for the fourth annual Pups of Pride night! Once again, fans can bring their furry friends along with them to watch the best women's soccer players in the world!

Next Up: Orlando Pride vs. Angel City FC

Date & Time: Friday, April 25, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: Prime Video

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

