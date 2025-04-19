Chicago Stars FC Fall in Stoppage Time to Utah Royals FC, 1-0

April 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







SANDY, Utah - Chicago Stars FC fell late after a heartbreaking penalty in stoppage time against Utah Royals FC, 1-0, on the road. Despite the loss, the Chicago Stars held the Utah Royals scoreless for more than 90 minutes while Ava Cook made her return to the pitch for the first time since April 13, 2024.

A slow start to the match as the teams felt each other out ended after Utah got a close chance off a corner kick that looked destined for goal, but was luckily kept out by the far post. The next 10 minutes was filled with opportunities for the Stars. It started with Chicago Stars defender, Sam Staab, when she took control of the ball in the 16th minute and crossed it to Camryn Biegalski. The Chicagoland native flew up the right side as attackers Ludmila and Jameese Joseph fought to free themselves from a triple-teaming Utah defense. Ludmila shook her marker on the right side and tried to supply the ball into the box for Joseph, but the chance fell short as Utah closed in to box Joseph out. The Week 4 Assist of the Week Winner earned another opportunity in the 17th minute after forcing a turnover and taking possession, breaking free from her first defender and rocketing off a shot over the net as a second closed in. Joseph, Ludmila and Schlegel continuously created chances for each other throughout the remainder of the half, but none were able to make it across the finish line, and the match stayed scoreless through the first 45.

Joseph kicked off the second half for the Stars bending a brilliant cross to Schlegel, who went on a breakaway run. Feeling the pressure on her, she took a shot just before Utah's Del Fava came in to tap away the ball, causing the chance to fly over the crossbar. Utah had multiple looks at goal after halftime, including a 62nd-minute rebound off a corner by Ally Sentnor that forced Naeher to make a diving save. Joseph, Ludmila and Schlegel had a few more moments of brilliance, but the score remained 0-0 when each attacker subbed off and Utah continued to dominate possession. Utah Royal Ally Sentor proved to be the difference maker, rocketing off a shot at a narrow angle in stoppage time, then stepping up to the spot after Utah was awarded a penalty kick for an unlucky foul in the box. After Sentnor slotted the kick into the lower left corner to give the Royals a late lead, Chicago was left with almost not time left on the clock to an equalizer before the final whistle rang out.

The Stars now set their sights on April 26, when the club returns home to face San Diego Wave FC at 6:30 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL.

MATCH NOTES:

Ava Cook made her return to pitch and the lineup tonight, subbing on in the 79th minute for her first appearance since April 13, 2024 - 370 days ago

Cari Roccaro recorded her 47th consecutive start tonight, breaking her tie with former Star, Sarah Gorden, to now stand alone with the second-longest start streak in club history. Roccaro could break former Chicago Star, Danny Colaprico's club record for consecutive starts (50) May 17 against North Carolina

Tonight, marked Utah's first win against Chicago since May 4, 2019. Utah has lost the previous four matchups against the Stars

Alyssa Naeher has faced more penalty attempts than any other goalkeeper in NWSL history

Naeher is the only player remaining from the CHI squad that took on Utah in the Royals' inaugural home game in 2018

Next Match

Chicago Stars FC vs. San Diego Wave FC, April 26, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium

Goals by Half

1 2 F

UTA 0 1 1

CHI 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

UTA: 90+10' Ally Sentnor (PK)

CHI:

Disciplinary Report

UTA: 63' Madison Pogarch (Yellow card)

CHI: 44' Ludmila (Yellow card), 90+3' Leilanni Nesbeth (Yellow card)

Lineups

UTA: Mandy McGlynn, Nuria Rábano (10' Madison Pogarch), Ana Tejada, Kate Del Fava, Imani Dorsey (65' Ana Guzman), Dana Foederer, Ally Sentnor, Claudia Zornoza, Bianca St-Georges (84' Sydney Jones), Aisha Solórzano (85' Brecken Mozingo), Janni Thomsen (65' Cece Kizer)

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Taylor Malham, Sam Staab (79' Hannah Anderson), Cari Roccaro, Camryn Biegalski, Bea Franklin, Maitane, Julia Grosso (79' Ava Cook), Ally Schlegel (65' Leilanni Nesbeth), Ludmila (69' Nádia Gomes), Jameese Joseph (65' Micayla Johnson)

