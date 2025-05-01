Gotham FC and Grüns Forge Strategic Partnership Centered on Foundational Nutrition

May 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC, the preeminent top-tier professional women's soccer team in the New York region, announced on Thursday a new strategic partnership with Grüns, the leading brand in comprehensive daily nutrition and wellness. The new collaboration includes back-of-kit Grüns logo placement below the jersey numbers on Gotham FC's uniforms and the introduction of Grüns as the Official Foundational Nutrition Partner of Gotham FC.

Gotham FC is the first American sports team to partner with Grüns, aligning on core values that performance, recovery and overall wellness are at the center of everything both organizations do. Grüns is a leader in foundational nutrition, offering science-backed gummies that support the physical demands of elite athletes while promoting long-term health. Together, Gotham FC and Grüns will work to provide the best players in global women's sports with clean, effective nutrition to help them train harder, recover faster and perform at their peak- every match, every day.

"At Grüns, we're changing the way people approach daily health by making it simple, enjoyable and part of everyday life," said Chad Janis, the founder and CEO of Grüns. "Partnering with Gotham FC is a natural extension of that mission. When two brands with as much momentum and ambition as ours partner together, the possibilities are limitless. We're proving what can happen when you lead with consistency, passion and purpose. Together, we're helping more people fuel their potential, on the field and beyond."

"We are ecstatic to be the first American professional sports team to partner with Grüns," said Ryan Dillon, the chief business officer for Gotham FC. "Their innovative approach to health and wellness perfectly aligns with our values as an organization."

In addition to the jersey logo placement and partner title, Grüns will also lead a theme night at a future Gotham FC match at Sports Illustrated Stadium and include products in Gotham FC season ticket mailers, merchandise purchases and a free one-month subscription for every season ticket purchase.

Gotham FC will support Grüns with rotating LED advertisements in the stadium during matches and produce one content series and one in-game social media element.

