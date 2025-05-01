Downtown Orlando Partnership Names Jarrod Dillon 2024 Downtowner of the Year

ORLANDO, FL - The Downtown Orlando Partnership (DOP) Board of Directors and Trustees is delighted to announce Jarrod Dillon, President of Business Operations for Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride, and Inter&Co Stadium, as the recipient of the prestigious 2024 DOP Downtowner of the Year Award.

The annual award honors an individual who has made an exceptional and lasting impact on the vibrancy and overall success of downtown Orlando. Jarrod Dillon's remarkable dedication, visionary leadership, and commitment to community have set a new standard for excellence, making him a truly deserving recipient.

Since joining Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride in 2022, Dillon - a 25-year veteran sports and entertainment executive - has transformed both franchises. Under his leadership, key Club business metrics have reached all-time highs.

In 2024, Orlando City secured a new stadium naming rights partnership with Inter&Co, the first financial institution with Latin-American roots to own the naming rights of a major stadium in the United States. Additionally, both Orlando City and Orlando Pride celebrated their best seasons in Club history. Orlando City clinched its fifth consecutive playoff berth - one of only two MLS franchises to achieve this - and hosted a Club-record four home playoff matches, advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time ever. Meanwhile, the Orlando Pride shattered multiple records in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) to win both the 2024 NWSL Shield and the NWSL Championship, marking the first major league championship for a sports team in the City Beautiful.

Dillon has played an instrumental role in attracting premier global events to downtown Orlando, including the FIFA Club World Cup, CONMEBOL Copa America, multiple U.S. Men's and Women's National Team matches, FC Series, and the Premier League Summer Series, contributing to Orlando's recognition as the best city for sports business by the Sports Business Journal.

"Congratulations, Jarrod, and thank you for your outstanding contributions to Orlando. Your leadership, vision, and deep commitment to both sports and community development have made a lasting difference in the heart of our city. Downtown Orlando is stronger, more vibrant, and more connected because of your work, and we are proud to honor you with this well-deserved recognition," said Jill Vaughan, President and CEO of the Downtown Orlando Partnership.

Under Dillon's leadership, Orlando City and Orlando Pride gave back to the local downtown community through charitable investments and volunteer endeavors that included the Club's annual Thanksgiving Turkey Distribution Event with Publix, the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance with Heart of Florida United Way, the Grow Healthy Kids elementary school initiative in partnership with Orlando Health, as well as regular community cleanup events with Keep Orlando Beautiful and the Main Street Districts, that cumulated in over 1,000 organizational volunteer hours in 2024. He also dedicates his personal time to serve the broader community, lending his expertise as a board member to the Orlando Soccer Foundation, Orlando Economic Partnership, Visit Orlando, Heart of Florida United Way, and the UCF Downtown Advisory Council.

