Kansas City Current Continue Road Swing at Seattle Reign

May 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - Maintaining its spot at the top of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) table for the second consecutive week is the Kansas City Current (5-1-0, 15 pts., 1st place), which look to bounce back in Week Seven following its first defeat of the season. The Current continue its road swing this Friday when the team heads west to Seattle, Wash., to face the Seattle Reign (2-2-2, 8 pts., 7th place) at Lumen Field. Kickoff is slated for 9:30 p.m. CT (7:30 p.m. PT).

The match will broadcast on NWSL+ with Josh Eastern and Kacey White on the call as well as on Paramount+ with Maura Sheridan and Jordan Angeli calling the match. The action will air locally on KMCI, 38 the Spot with Jillian Carroll Letrinko and Jess McDonald. Dave Borchardt and Nick Vasos will have all the action on 90.9 The Bridge, or fans can tune in to hear the match in English, Spanish or Portuguese on the KC Current App.

TOP OF THE TABLE

Kansas City remains at the top of the NWSL table for the second week in a row with 15 points behind a 5-1-0 record. Prior to last week, the last time the club was No. 1 on the table was June 2024 at the end of Week 15. On April 19, the Current became the second team in NWSL history to win its first five matches of the season - and the only team to do so by 2+ goals in each contest. KC's loss at North Carolina last weekend was just the second defeat in the club's last 17 matches across all competitions (13-2-2).

WEST COAST WARRIORS

Friday will be Kansas City's third match against a team from the West Coast this year, as well as the team's second trip out to the West Coast in 2025. The Current posted a 3-1 win over the Portland Thorns on March 15 in the season opener at CPKC Stadium. The team then had a 2-0 shutout in San Diego against the Wave on April 12.

Kansas City was undefeated against West Coast teams in 2024, compiling a combined 9-0-1 record - all in the regular season - against Angel City, Bay FC, Portland, San Diego and Seattle. KC was 4-0-1 a season ago on the road against the aforementioned opponents with the lone draw coming in Seattle. The Current are 16-13-5 all-time against West Coast foes across all competitions, and 11-0-1 in the Vlatko Andonovski era.

SEATTLE CONNECTIONS

Goalkeeper Laurel Ivory joined the Kansas City Current in December 2024 from the Seattle Reign. Ivory signed with the Reign in 2022 following her collegiate career at the University of Virginia. She made her professional debut in May 2023 during the IKG NWSL Challenge Cup, starting against Angel City and earning her first clean sheet. She started four of six Challenge Cup games that year and had a shutout in three of them. Her regular season debut came in 2024 with nine appearances and eight starts. In 2024, Ivory made six saves and faced 19 total shots as the Reign and Current played to a scoreless draw at Lumen Field.

The Current acquired defender Alana Cook in a trade from the Seattle Reign in Summer 2024. She started her professional career with Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 before going on loan to OL Reign in 2020, a move that was made permanent in 2021. During her tenure in Seattle, Cook made 84 appearances and was named to the NWSL Best XI and a finalist for the NWSL Defender of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski also has Seattle ties. He was the head coach of Reign FC during the 2018 and 2019 seasons prior to taking over the helm of the U.S. Women's National Team. Following the conclusion of the Reign's 2019 season, he was tabbed the NWSL Coach of the Year. Andonovski succeeded Laura Harvey as Seattle's head coach; Harvey later returned to the club in 2021 and is currently the head coach.

RECORD BREAKERS

On April 26 at North Carolina, Kansas City set a new NWSL record for scoring multiple goals in eight consecutive regular season contests, a streak that began on Oct. 19, 2024. That snapped the record of seven straight games set by the 2013 Western NY Flash (May 1 to June 19) and the 2022 North Carolina Courage (July 10 to August 28). The Current have outscored its opponents 21-6 in regular season matches since the streak started.

Prior to conceding a Courage goal, the Current had not allowed its opponent to score since the 49th minute of the 2025 season opener on March 15. That streak of 453 minutes set a new franchise record for consecutive shutout minutes, as did the club's four-match shutout streak. Additionally, Kansas City's win over Houston on April 19 set a new NWSL record for nine straight regular season wins, snapping a tie with Orlando.

GOALS GALORE

The Current have scored 14 goals across six matches with 10 of those goals

coming in the first half. Kansas City has scored first in every regular season game dating back to Oct. 5, 2024 - a streak of 10 regular season contests.

Entering Friday's match, 11 players in the league have scored 3+ goals, including Temwa Chawinga, Debinha and Lo'eau LaBonta who lead the team with three goals apiece. The Current are the only team with more than two players who have scored 3+ goals through Week Six.

THE LO-DOWN

On April 19 against the Houston Dash, midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta solidified herself among the league's all-time best from the penalty spot when she converted a penalty kick in the 21st minute to give KC a 1-0 lead. That moved her up to be tied for third for regular-season penalties scored in NWSL history. She now trails only Megan Rapino (14) and Marta (13) and is tied with Kim Little (12). She is 12-of-13 from the spot during her regular season career, all for Kansas City. LaBonta has converted each of her last nine penalty attempts (regular season and playoffs).

Anchoring the Current's stalwart back line is goalkeeper Lorena, the first netminder in NWSL history to have gone 5-0-0 in her first five NWSL appearances. She currently ranks first in the league with four clean sheets and second with an .818 save percentage. Lorena and LaBonta are two of three Current players who have logged every minute in all six matches.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas City forward Temwa Chawinga - Behind three goals and an assist, 2024 NWSL MVP and Golden Boot winner Chawinga is one of 11 players in the league who have four goal contributions through Week Six. She picked up her first assist of the year in Kansas City's last outing on April 26 at North Carolina. That marked her 30th regular season goal contribution (23 goals, seven assists) in just her 31st career NWSL match, equaling Kim Little for the fewest matches to reach 30 regular season career goal contributions in league history. Chawinga is part of a Current trio who have notched three goals and an assist this year, and she leads the team with 16 shots and eight shots on target.

Seattle Reign forward Maddie Dahlien - Dahlien has quickly made her presence known in the league just six games into her pro career. She signed with the club in January following a stellar 2024: She helped the U.S. Under-20 National Team earn the bronze medal at the FIFA U-20 World Cup a few months before guiding the University of North Carolina to the NCAA national championship. Dahlien is one of six goal scorers for the Reign this year and her first pro goal was the deciding factor in the Cascadia Rivalry against the Portland Thorns on April 18. She also leads the team with 16 shots and 12 shots on target, which rank third and second, respectively, in the NWSL.

KANSAS CITY CURRENT ANNOUNCE SLIGHT TIME CHANGE FOR MAY 11

The Kansas City Current, along with the National Women's Soccer League and Bay FC, have announced a new start time for the team's match on Sunday, May 11, at CPKC Stadium. Originally scheduled for a 12:00 p.m. CT start time, the match will now begin at 11:50 a.m. CT. The contest will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Fans in Kansas City will still be able to catch Dave Borchardt and Jillian Carroll Letrinko call the action on 90.9 The Bridge and the match will be broadcast in English, Spanish or Portuguese on the KC Current App. Limited single-match tickets for 2025 regular season home matches are now on sale to the general public. The best way to ensure you won't miss a second of the action at CPKC Stadium is by joining the Current Club, the Current's trailblazing fan membership experience. Focused on ensuring fans continue to be able to access exclusive opportunities, members can unlock special benefits like priority access to single match tickets, members-only gifts and discounts, access to live and virtual events, exclusive content and more. 2025 Season Ticket Member Account Holders are already enrolled in Current Club at no additional cost. Click HERE for more information about the Current Club.

