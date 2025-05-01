Houston Dash Host Pups at the Pitch Night on Friday

May 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash close a two-game homestand this Friday, May 2 as they host Racing Louisville FC at 7 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium. The club will celebrate its annual Pups at the Pitch Night, presented by Chevron and the first fans to enter the venue will receive a Jane Campbell bobblehead. Tickets for the match are available on SeatGeek and fans can also follow the action live on NWSL+.

WHO:

Pups at the Pitch, presented by Chevron

Houston Dash vs. Racing Louisville FC

WHEN:

Friday, May 2 - 7:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

NWSL +

U.S. Feed: Matt Pedersen and McCall Zerboni

Global Feed: Joe Malfa and Merritt Mathias

PTS MEDIA/Deportes Nation

Spanish Audio: Alex Parra, Danny Rodriguez and Laura Gomez

The Dash opened a two-game homestand with a 1-0 victory over Utah Royals FC last Friday. Midfielder Delanie Sheehan scored the game-winning goal and that was her first goal for the team. Sheehan capitalized on a clearance from the Utah backline and her ambitious strike from outside the box secured Houston's second victory of the season and first three points at home. The midfielder also led the team in recoveries with 14 and 10 duels won.

Campbell tallied her second clean sheet of the season and the 40th clean sheet of her career. Campbell is only the second goalkeeper to reach that milestone with a single club and the fifth player to reach that mark in league history. The goalkeeper finished with five saves against Utah with key saves in both halves. Among the key interventions, Campbell swatted a shot from Brecken Mozingo in the 72nd minute with her opposite hand to preserve the shutout. Mozingo would challenge again moments later and the Dash captain was well positioned to quell the danger.

The Dash travel to the Pacific Northwest next weekend as they face Seattle Reign FC at Lumen Field on Sunday, May 11 7 p.m. CT. Fans can follow the action live on NWSL + and Paramount +. The Dash will return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, May 16 to host Deyna Castellanos and Portland Thorns FC. Tickets for that match are available on SeatGeek.

