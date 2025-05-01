Houston Dash Host Pups at the Pitch Night on Friday

May 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash close a two-game homestand this Friday, May 2 as they host Racing Louisville FC at 7 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium. The club will celebrate its annual Pups at the Pitch Night, presented by Chevron and the first fans to enter the venue will receive a Jane Campbell bobblehead. Tickets for the match are available on SeatGeek and fans can also follow the action live on NWSL+.

The Dash opened a two-game homestand with a 1-0 victory over Utah Royals FC last Friday. Midfielder Delanie Sheehan scored the game-winning goal and that was her first goal for the team. Sheehan capitalized on a clearance from the Utah backline and her ambitious strike from outside the box secured Houston's second victory of the season and first three points at home. The midfielder also led the team in recoveries with 14 and 10 duels won.

Campbell tallied her second clean sheet of the season and the 40th clean sheet of her career. Campbell is only the second goalkeeper to reach that milestone with a single club and the fifth player to reach that mark in league history. The goalkeeper finished with five saves against Utah with key saves in both halves. Among the key interventions, Campbell swatted a shot from Brecken Mozingo in the 72nd minute with her opposite hand to preserve the shutout. Mozingo would challenge again moments later and the Dash captain was well positioned to quell the danger.

Offensively, forward Yazmeen Ryan forced two saves last Friday against Utah. The U.S. Women's National Team forward also generated opportunities for the team and finished with four crosses and seven recoveries. Ryan generated Houston's first opportunity of the evening after she whipped in a cross in the opening minutes that just eluded midfielder Maggie Graham.

Defensively, Paige Nielsen led the team with nine clearances and made key interventions throughout the evening to limit Utah to just two big chances. Contributions include key takeaways throughout the evening from players like forward Messiah Bright, who led the team with four interceptions and forward Barbara Olivieri, who finished with three interceptions during her second half shift.

Racing Louisville earned a point on Sunday afternoon following a 3-3 draw on the road with Portland Thorns FC. Louisville held a 3-1 lead going into the final minutes of the first half but conceded a penalty kick. Portland scored the equalizer in the final minutes of the match again from the penalty spot following a foul from Emma Sears. Savannah DeMelo gave Louisville an early lead in the ninth minute and Sears scored their third goal of the match off a cross from Janine Sonis. Kayla Fischer tallied an assist on the first goal of the game and scored the second goal of the match.

Sears leads the team with three goals and she is tied for the third most shots on goal in league play with eight. Defensively, Taylor Flint is tied for the most interceptions in league play with 16. She tallied four interceptions against the Thorns on Sunday afternoon.

The Dash travel to the Pacific Northwest next weekend as they face Seattle Reign FC at Lumen Field on Sunday, May 11 7 p.m. CT. Fans can follow the action live on NWSL + and Paramount +. The Dash will return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, May 16 to host Deyna Castellanos and Portland Thorns FC. Tickets for that match are available on SeatGeek.

