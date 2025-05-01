Gotham FC's Esther González Named NWSL Player of the Month for April, Presented by EA Sports

May 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC forward Esther González has been named the NWSL Player of the Month for April, presented by EA Sports, the league announced Thursday.

This marks the first time González has earned NWSL Player of the Month honors and the first time a Gotham FC player has won the award since forward Ella Stevens in August 2024.

González had an outstanding April, scoring seven goals across four matches, tying the NWSL record for the most goals in a four-game span. Her seven goals lead the league this season, three more than second-place scorers Barbara Banda and Ashley Hatch. González also leads the NWSL in shots on target with 14.

The 32-year-old forward helped lead Gotham FC to a 3-1-0 record in April, lifting the club to fourth place in the NWSL standings (11 points), just one point behind the Washington Spirit for third.

González was recently named the NWSL Player of the Week for Week 6, presented by AT&T, for her standout performance against the Washington Spirit, where she recorded her third brace of the season.

González will look to continue her standout form Sunday as Gotham FC hosts the Chicago Stars at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET, with national broadcast coverage on CBS.

