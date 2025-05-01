Washington Spirit Gears up to Fetch a Win against Angel City FC

May 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







The Washington Spirit is returning to Audi Field for another home match on Friday night looking to claim a win over Angel City FC. Last week marked Croix Bethune's season debut - leaving fans eager to see more of her on the pitch after eight months recovering from an injury. While last week's match was a tough one for the Spirit, it was sprinkled with energizing efforts, such as from Rosemonde Kouassi as she made offensive strides toward the goal. This week, when Spirit fans return to Audi Field not only will they get to enjoy another week of their favorite players on the pitch, but a stadium of pups to cheer (or rather bark) the team on as the Spirit hosts its annual Pitchside Pups match. Additionally, fans will see special performances for the celebration of Asian American & Pacific Islander Month. Get your tickets and register your pup here.

Before Gates Open

Ahead of the match, fans can kick off their matchday at the Spirit Tailgate outside Gate A starting three hours before kickoff. Fans can enjoy live music from DJ Kidd Fresh, play yard games and socialize with their pets. Additionally, DC Hula Girls and Lion Dancers from Choy Wun Lion Dance Troupe will stop by at the Sandlot Bar before heading into the stadium. New this year, fans who purchased the Ticket & a Drink bundle can choose either a 196 Vodka Seltzer (Grapefruit, Lemon), Soul Mega Beer (American Pale Ale) or Corner Water from Sandlot Bar. These drinks must be redeemed at the Spirit Tailgate and fans are not permitted to bring them inside Audi Field. At 7 p.m. fans can join in the Pup March to the Match, gathering with other pet-owners to enter the stadium.

Inside Audi Field

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. At the Spirit Stage, fans will have the chance to hear DJ Fili before the stage hosts a Spirit dog contest, at which the most "Spirited" dogs in attendance will be recognized. Additionally, the DC Hula Girls will stop by Spirit Stage after their appearance at the Sandlot as a part of the celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Month. Returning to the East Concourse, Spiritville will feature face painters, a soft play area for tots, a poster-making station and the always-popular EA FC Lounge, as well as multiple photo moments.

The iconic Mini Print Vending Machine from Inciardi Prints will return on Friday with limited-edition Spirit prints! Fans can purchase a ticket and prints bundle or add them on to their existing tickets here.

Before Kickoff

Following their performance at the Spirit Stage, the Lion Dance Troupe will be performing on the field ahead of the game. Also ahead of kickoff, GiGi Hamilton will sing the National Anthem.

Halftime

Spirit fans (four-legged fans included), will see John Casey and his Frisbee Dogs Vino and Bombay from the Ready Set Dog Show perform on the pitch during halftime.

Tickets Still Available

Tickets are selling fast for Friday's game as fans and pups get excited for the match. Fans can buy available tickets here or contact the Spirit's Ticketing Department at 202-536-5999.

Full Season Ticket Memberships and Mini Plans are also still available for the 2025 season. Members receive the best pricing for home matches, merchandise discounts and more. Visit WashingtonSpirit.com/season-memberships for more information.

Guest Services

Several services are offered at Washington Spirit games to ensure an accessible and inclusive fan experience. The Mamava Nursing Pod is located near Guest Services inside Gate A while fans with sensory sensitivities are welcome at the KultureCity Sensory Room and can pick up sensory bags by visiting Guest Services. For more information on accessibility and other services, visit the Matchday Guide. Fans who need to bring medical supplies or diaper bags should contact Audi Field's Guest Experience team prior to matchday to ensure a smooth and quick ingress experience.

Transportation

Fans are encouraged to use public transportation on matchday, disembarking at either the Navy Yard-Ballpark or Waterfront Metrorail Stations. The Navy Yard Station has more capacity and is located on the Green Line just one stop away from the Anacostia Metrorail Station where parking is also available. Fans can also use the ADA shuttle that runs from Navy Yard Metro to Audi Field starting pregame and running through postgame.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.