Stevens, Torres Back in Lineup to Face Chicago

May 4, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Forward Ella Stevens returned to Gotham FC's starting lineup to face her former team, the Chicago Stars, this afternoon at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Stevens, who is making her fifth start of the season, represents one of two changes to coach Juan Carlos Amóros's lineup following last Saturday's 3-0 win at Washington, with Taryn Torres also joining the midfield.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET in Harrison, New Jersey, with CBS carrying the national broadcast.

Stevens, 27, has an assist this season, a cross headed in by the league's leading scorer, Esther González, in the 3-1 win over North Carolina. Last year, the Georgia native scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 win over Chicago, heading in the finish in the 90th minute.

The 26-year-old Torres will start for the fourth time this season and 14th in her NWSL career, all with Gotham FC, the team that selected her in the 2021 NWSL Draft. She has registered 263 minutes through her first five appearances, including 90 in the resounding victory at Angel City.

With Stevens and Torres moving into the starting lineup, Nealy Martin moves to defense. The versatile Martin, who will wear the captain's arm band, is making her seventh start and eighth appearance this season. Stevens steps in for the injured Gabi Portilho, who is out with a hip ailment.

Brazilian star Geyse pairs with González and Stevens across Gotham FC's front line. It will be her second consecutive start - and fifth appearance - since joining the club via loan from Manchester United. The 27-year-old has been a menace on the flanks, scoring a goal and being involved in a handful of other goal-creating moments.

González, the NWSL Player of the Month for April, is on a goal-scoring tear, with seven scores in four matches thanks to three braces (two goals in a match). The NWSL MVP candidate has finished in a variety of ways - with her head, off set pieces, in the run of play and from a penalty.

Jaelin Howell and Sarah Schupansky, who have both started every game this season, once again line up together in the midfield with Torres. Howell has played every minute, while Schupansky scored her first professional goal last week in Washington (and added an assist).

Emily Sonnett and Lilly Reale, two NWSL Best XI of the Month for April selections, will anchor the defensive corps with Martin and Brazilian fullback Bruninha, who is set for her fourth start.

Reigning NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year Ann-Katrin Berger takes up her usual spot between the posts, aiming for her fourth shutout of the campaign.

In welcome news, goalkeeper Ryan Campbell, defender Mandy Freeman and midfielder Sofia Cook - all previously injured and out - are available and on Gotham's substitutes bench. Forward Midge Purce is also in the subs group after making her Broadway debut this past week.

Goalkeeper Michelle Betos; defender Emerson Elgin; midfielder Stella Nyamekye; and forwards Khyah Harper and Mak Whitham round out the Gotham FC substitutes list.

Goalkeeper Shelby Hogan; defenders Jess Carter and Tierna Davidson; midfielder Rose Lavelle; and forwards Portilho and Jéssica Silva were previously listed as out for today's match via the NWSL availability report.

Gotham FC lineup at Portland Thorns

30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)

3 - Bruninha

6 - Emily Sonnett

14 - Nealy Martin (c)

4 - Lilly Reale

7 - Jaelin Howell

8 - Taryn Torres

11 - Sarah Schupansky

10 - Geyse

9 - Esther González

13 - Ella Stevens

Substitutes: 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK), 33 - Michelle Betos (GK); 17 - Mak Whitham, 21 - Sofia Cook, 22 - Mandy Freeman, 23 - Midge Purce, 24 - Emerson Elgin, 34 - Khyah Harper, 90 - Stella Nyamekye

