Chicago Stars FC Earns First Shutout of 2025, Draws 0-0 with Gotham FC

HARRISON, N.J. - Chicago Stars FC earned the team's first shutout of 2025 with a nil-nil draw against Gotham FC on the road this afternoon. Pressing high in the first half and expert defending in the second half from the Stars secured the draw for Chicago. The clean sheet earned goalkeeper and team captain, Alyssa Naeher, the title of first NWSL keeper to record 45 regular-season shutouts with one club and also counted as Naeher's 50th regular-season career shutout.

The Stars were calm, cool and collected in the first half, keeping Gotham quiet in the first 45, with golden boot leader Esther González only recording 6 touches. Chicago set the tone early with Ludmila breaking away and getting a shot off just sixteen seconds in. High pressing was the name of the game for the Stars, and they controlled possession 55.9 to 44.4 percent in the first fifteen minutes. After preventing Gotham from attempting a shot for the first 20 minutes, a barrage of opportunities for Gotham followed, but Chicago's sound defense prevented any from finding the back of the net. Continuing to press high in the 28th minute, Ally Schlegel dribbled up the field and passed to Jameese Joseph on the right side. Joseph was challenged by Gotham's Lilly Reale, almost taking a spill, but recovered to escape and get off a shot. The referee went on to call a penalty for the challenge, but the decision was reversed after VAR review. Though the last 15 minutes of the first half saw 43.8 percent of possession in Chicago's attacking third, both sides went into halftime without a goal.

Switching up tactics in the second half, Chicago pressed less as Gotham increased the energy behind their attack. Though Gotham FC had more opportunities, every Chicago Star contributed defensively in the second half to keep the home side from finding the back of the net. The Stars still presented moments of danger for Gotham, like in the 52nd minute after Gotham's Jaelin Howell tugged Bea Franklin's jersey, earning a free kick for Chicago just outside the box. Sam Staab took a direct shot at goal from the set piece, but the chance went just too wide and Gotham keeper Ann-Katrin Berger collected the ball. In the 61st minute, Taylor Malham shut down Esther González and play reversed, with Joseph dribbling up the left side and looking for a teammate to pass to. Not finding an opportunity she liked, Joseph took matters into her own hands as she moved centrally, rocketing off a shot from outside the box that Berger just barely tipped up and over the crossbar.

When the final whistle blew, Chicago's first shutout of the season was cemented on the rainy May afternoon. Now, the Stars return home to the Windy City, hosting the Washington Spirit May 10 at 11:50 a.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.

MATCH NOTES:

The Stars holding Gotham FC scoreless marked the second time this season Gotham have failed to score at home this season

Alyssa Naeher became the first keeper in National Women's Soccer League history to record 45 shutouts with one club this afternoon. The clean sheet was also her 50th regular-season career shutout

Naeher's first save in the 27th minute marked her 450th save as a Chicago Star. Naeher becomes the third keeper in National Women's Soccer League history to record 450 saves with one club

Jameese Joseph made a career-high nine recoveries in the match and recorded Chicago's only shot on target

Eight Chicago Stars ended the match with a passing accuracy 75 percent or above: Bea Franklin, Shea Groom, Jameese Joseph, Maitane, Taylor Malham, Leilanni Nesbeth, Cari Roccaro and Sam Staab

Camryn Biegalski and Taylor Malham recorded more touches on the ball than any other Stars, with 73 and 59, respectively. Biegalski also won all four of her attempted tackles against Gotham

The Stars dominated Gotham in the air, winning 22 of the 34 aerial duels compared to Gotham's 12

Next Match

Chicago Stars FC vs. Washington Spirit, May 10, 2025, at 11:50 a.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium

Goals by Half

1 2 F

GFC 0 0 0

CHI 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

GFC:

CHI:

Disciplinary Report

GFC: 90+4' Jaelin Howell (Yellow card)

CHI: 90+2' Leilanni Nesbeth (Yellow card), 90+2' Chardonnay Curran (Yellow card)

Lineups

GFC: Ann-Katrin Berger, Lilly Reale, Nealy Martin, Emily Sonnett, Bruninha, Sarah Schupansky (79' Sofia Cook), Taryn Torres (79' Mandy Freeman), Jaelin Howell, Ella Stevens (81' Mak Whitham), Esther González, Geyse (46' Midge Purce)

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Taylor Malham, Sam Staab, Cari Roccaro, Camryn Biegalski, Julia Grosso (89' Shea Groom), Bea Franklin, Maitane López, Jameese Joseph (74' Chardonnay Curran), Ludmila (90' Micayla Johnson), Ally Schlegel (79' Leilanni Nesbeth)

