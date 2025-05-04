Utah Royals FC Fall, 2-0, at Home to North Carolina

May 4, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Sandy, Utah - Utah Royals FC (1-5-1, 4 pts.) fell 2-0 to the North Carolina Courage (2-3-2, 8 pts.) at America First Field. Tonight's defeat signals the second consecutive loss for the Royals who remain 13th in the league standings.

Going into this game, Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets made two changes in the starting lineup, eight days removed from the away loss in Houston. Spanish MF Claudia Zornoza was replaced after sustaining a leg injury against the Dash last game and FW Aisha Solorzano was also left off of the starting 11. Coenraets instead included 15-year-old KK Ream, making her first career start and becoming the youngest ever player to start an NWSL regular season match, and DF Lauren Flynn, opting for a 4-2-2-2 formation as opposed to the traditional 4-2-3-1 that we've seen throughout the season.

The opening minutes of the affair clearly displayed the opposition's strategy - press high, spread the ball around, and attack the spaces. Despite a rocky start from the Royals, a brilliant chance fell right into their laps as the North Carolina defense made a crucial mistake, giving the ball away to FW Cece Kizer who took it into the box and played FW Ally Sentnor in on goal. Ally went for a one-timed finish from about 10 yards away from goal but unfortunately shot it high, over the frame.

The Courage took advantage of their own mistake to adjust their lines tighter and focus on possessing the ball and working it upfield. 12 minutes in, the away team found the first goal of the night with a well-worked, team goal, finished by Ashley Sanchez.

The team later found their second goal of the night at the 43rd minute after a fumble play in the Royals back line allowed them to attempt a cross in the box which was deflected by DF Kate Del Fava and put into the back of the net.

The start of the second half saw the Royals create more opportunities on attack, making the Courage the most uncomfortable they've been so far in the game. Substitutes FW Mina Tanaka and DF Madison Pogarch breathed new life into the squad who were projecting themselves further upfield, relying on their wingers and attacking midfielders. The lack of efficiency has burdened the team in the season thus far and was repeating itself against North Carolina.

Despite the promising start, the Courage took back momentum when the match official was called by the VAR crew to check a possible penalty for the Courage which was ultimately called due to a handball in the box by Pogarch. Riley Jackson sent the penalty wide, past the right goal post keeping the game 2-0 through to the final whistle.

Utah Royals FC will look to recover their footing on their visit to Los Angeles on Friday, May 9 when they take on Angel City FC. Kickoff is set for 8:30 PM MT.

UTA 0 : 2 NC

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

NC: Ashley Sanchez (unassisted) 12': Through ball into the Royals attacking third, the Courage attacked from the right side of the pitch putting in a low cross but it was defended by Kate Del Fava, the rebound fell to Sanchez who hit it one-time and put it past McGlynn.

NC: Kate Del Fava (Own Goal) 43': A poor pass was recovered by the Courage and subsequently deflected into the 18-yard-box, an attempted cross by Ryan Williams was deflected into the goal by Royals DF Kate Del Fava.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-2-2-2): Mandy McGlynn, Janni Thomsen, Kate Del Fava ©, Lauren Flynn, Nuria Rábano (Madison Pogarch, 46'), Dana Foederer (Mikayla Cluff, 64'), Ana Tejada; KK Ream (Imani Dorsey, 65'), Brecken Mozingo (Ana Maria Guzman, 78'); Cece Kizer (Mina Tanaka, 46'), Ally Sentnor

Subs not used: Mia Justus, Macey Fraser, Aisha Solorzano, Aria Nagai

North Carolina Courage (3-4-3): Casey Murphy; Maycee Bell, Kaleigh Kurtz, Natalia Staude; Felicitas Rauch (Tyler Lussi, 76), Ryan Williams; Riley Jackson (Dani Weatherholt, 87'), Denise O'Sullivan ©; Shinomi Koyama (Jaedyn Shaw, 64'), Manaka Matsukubo (Brianna Pinto, 87'), Ashley Sanchez (Hannah Betfort, 75')

Subs not used: Marisa Jordan, Cortnee Vine, Meredith Speck, Aline Gomes

Stats Summary: UTA / NC

Possession: 48 / 52

Shots: 9 / 16

Shots on Goal: 1 / 6

Corner Kicks: 1 / 7

Fouls: 15 / 7

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

NC: Shinomi Koyama (Yellow Card - 54')

UTA: Mikayla Cluff (Yellow Card - 90'+1)

