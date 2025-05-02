Kansas City Current Trio Selected to April NWSL Best XI, Presented by Amazon Prime

May 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - A trio of Kansas City Current players picked up monthly honors from the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) for strong performances in April. Defender Izzy Rodriguez along with midfielders Debinha and Lo'eau LaBonta were tabbed to the NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, as announced by the league on Friday.

Kansas City's three recipients are tied for the most of any team this month, and the Current have garnered a league-leading eight Best XI selections between March and April. No other club in NWSL history has had more than six players recognized on the Best XI team in the first two months of the season.

Debinha and LaBonta landed on the NWSL Best XI for the second consecutive month. This is the 15th such honor in her career for Debinha, who now owns sole possession of the NWSL record for most Best XI selections, breaking the tie she previously shared with Casey Krueger (née Short). It marks the 10th Best XI award for LaBonta, moving her up to a tie for third all-time. Rodriguez received the praise for the second time in her career and first since June 2024.

Rodriguez helped anchor Kansas City's stalwart back line which saw a four-match shutout streak and kept opponents scoreless for 453 minutes, both franchise records. The left-footed defender, who notched back-to-back assists at San Diego on April 12 and against Houston on April 19, is one of eight NWSL players with multiple assists so far this season. She has seven career assists, all with the Current.

Debinha made history on April 12 in San Diego as her opening strike propelled her to become the eighth player in NWSL history to register 50 regular season goals. She also solidified her spot as the fifth player in league history to hit the 50 goal-25 assist milestone. No one has recorded more goal contributions in regular season play than Debinha since her league debut in 2017.

Also etching herself into league laurels in April was LaBonta. She moved up to a tie for third in NWSL history for regular season penalties scored with 12 following back-to-back conversions against the Wave and Dash. All three of the captain's goals this year have been from the penalty spot, which leads the league. She is also one of three Current players to have logged every minute in all six matches.

The Current are back in action Friday against Seattle Reign FC at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash., with kickoff set for 9:30 p.m. CT (7:30 p.m. PT). The match will air on NWSL+ and Paramount+ as well as locally on KMCI, 38 the Spot. Fans can also listen on 90.9 The Bridge or on the KC Current App. The team returns to CPKC Stadium the following week to host Bay FC at 11:50 a.m. CT.

