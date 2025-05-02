Bay FC Take on San Diego Wave FC Sunday from Snapdragon Stadium

May 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC plays the first of two straight road matches this weekend when the club heads south to face San Diego Wave FC at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is set for Sunday, May 4 at 5 p.m. PT, with the match broadcast on NWSL+ and Paramount+ with JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden. Fans in the Bay Area can tune in to NBC Sports Bay Area to see Josh Appel and Kacey White on the call.

The club takes on its first in-state rival this season following two straight results. Bay FC played to a 1-1 draw with Seattle Reign FC last Saturday, earning a point in the standings from a tough, evenly played match. Bay FC scored first for the third time this season and remains unbeaten when doing so this year. After conceding an equalizer just after halftime, the club saw several late chances to put in a game-winner, but the final whistle sounded with the scoreline level at one goal apiece.

Bay FC's lone score off the boot of forward Racheal Kundananji marked the Zambian's first tally this year and her sixth in NWSL play since 2024. Kundananji had been excellent in the early goings this season, advancing into the penalty area at a strong clip in the season's first five weeks. Caroline Conti's assist, coming on a perfectly weighted through pass after Bay FC won possession in the middle of the park, marked the first of the Clemson product's career.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC midfielder Caroline Conti: Conti has tallied a scoring contribution in two of her last three appearances and found her name penciled in the Starting XI in three of her four appearances this season. She's starting to find her stride in her second pro season, deepening Bay FC's already-strong attacking core. Her assist last week vs. Seattle marked the first of her pro career, coming two weeks after her first career goal vs. Chicago Stars FC.

San Diego Wave FC forward Delphine Cascarino: The French international has caught the attention of the league in recent weeks for her playmaking ability. Cascarino enters Week Seven with a share of the league assists lead (3) and two weeks removed from a two-goal, one assist performance at Louisville. She has tallied five scoring contributions this season, second in the league, earning her April Best XI of the Month honors.

BACK DOWN SOUTH

Sunday's matchup returns a trio of Bay FC players to old digs. Notably, the match marks a homecoming for goalkeeper Melissa Lowder, who was born and raised in San Diego. She was a member of Wave FC's inaugural roster in 2022, but didn't appear for the club.

Defender Abby Dahlkemper and forward Rachel Hill also return to an old home, as each player previously featured for the SoCal club. Dahlkemper played parts of three seasons in San Diego from 2022 to 2024, when she made the midseason move to Bay FC. Hill appeared in 17 contests in the club's 2023 NWSL Shield winning campaign alongside Dahlkemper.

ON LEVEL TERMS

Bay FC's draw last week vs. Seattle marked the club's second this season, surpassing the club's inaugural season tally. The 2024 squad only split points on one occasion, a phenomenon that had only occurred before six times in league history.

STRENGTH VS STRENGTH

Bay FC and San Diego have each been strong in opposing areas entering this week. Wave currently boast the league's best conversion rate at 19.5%, a nod to its strong finishing and build-up play putting the club in dangerous areas. Inversely, Bay FC has allowed the fewest shots attempted by any team this season with 55, doing well to prevent opponents' pressure from reaching its goal. Further, the club's six goals allowed rank tied for the third fewest in the league.

OPPONENT REPORT

San Diego enters Sunday's match in strong form, winning each of its last two contests. Its attack has been one of the most dangerous in the league in that span with seven goals, second only to Gotham FC's eight. The club put four over the line at Louisville April 19, a 4-1 victory, and scored three last week in a shutout victory at Chicago. Contributions in recent weeks have come from across the Wave's roster in each match, with five different players finding the back of the net.

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY - SD vs BAY

The two clubs split last season's head-to-head regular season matchups, with each team taking a win. Bay FC came from behind in both contests. In April 2024, the club answered a 13th minute score from San Diego with an Asisat Oshoala equalizer after halftime but fell after conceding a 78th minute winner. At PayPal Park a few weeks later, Bay FC erased a one-goal deficit ten minutes after the break before pulling ahead on a late own goal. The two clubs also met in 2024's NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup group stage, with the SoCal side earning a 3-1 victory.

WHERE TO WATCH

Five locations around the Bay Area will host Bay FC supported watch parties for the match:

21st Amendment Brewery Taproom, 2010 Williams St., San Leandro (21st Amendment Brewery and Bridge Brigade co-hosted; family friendly)

21st Amendment Brewpub, 563 2 nd St., San Francisco (21st Amendment Brewery hosted; family friendly)

Standard Deviant, 280 14 th St., San Francisco (Bridge Brigade and Rikki's Bar co-hosted; family friendly)

Jack's, 167 E Taylor St., San Jose (Bridge Brigade hosted; 21+)

Taplands, 1171 Homestead Rd., Santa Clara (21st Amendment Brewery hosted; family friendly)

Fans taking in the match from 21st Amendment Brewery in San Francisco, Santa Clara, and co-hosted with Bridge Brigade in San Leandro can enter to win one player-signed item of Bay FC merchandise per watch party location. Those who attend a 21st Amendment Brewery watch party in San Leandro, San Francisco, or Santa Clara can also utilize discount code BAYFC419 from Bay FC Official Rideshare Partner Lyft for 50% off two rides to or from the watch parties, with a max of $5 per ride. The discount code is limited supply and subject to Lyft terms.

