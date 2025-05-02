NC Courage Defender Ryan Williams Named to NWSL Best Xi of April
May 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
CARY, N.C. - North Carolina Courage defender Ryan Williams has been named to the NWSL's Best XI of the Month for April, presented by Amazon Prime, for the second consecutive month, the league office announced Friday.
Williams is the only defender, and fourth overall, to be named in both of NWSL's monthly Best XIs this season. Williams' inclusion in the March team was a career first for the Colorado native, adding to her NWSL Best XI second-team honors for the full 2024 season.
The Courage defender scored her first career goal and assisted the match-winner in the team's 3-2 comeback victory over the Kansas City Current to cap off the month. In addition to her two goal contributions, Williams added two chances created, eight duels won, three tackles won, seven interceptions, 12 clearances, and an 81.58% passing accuracy in April.
The monthly honor from the league is the 75th earned by a Courage player. Williams' inclusion in back-to-back Best XIs is the first for a Courage player since 2022, when Carson Pickett was named to the August and September/October Best XIs.
The Courage are back on the road this weekend, taking on the Utah Royals on Saturday, May 3, at 10 p.m. ET on ION. The team will return home to face the Orlando Pride on Saturday, May 10. Tickets for that match are available.
