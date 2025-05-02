Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Bay FC

May 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (3-2-1, 10 points) returns to Snapdragon Stadium to host Bay FC on Sunday, May 4. The Club will celebrate AAPI Night, presented by Mostra Coffee, ahead of kickoff which is set for 5 p.m. PT. Tickets are available for purchase here and the match will be streamed live on Paramount+ (subscription) and NWSL+ (free) and broadcasted locally on KUSI.

San Diego and Bay have faced off just twice in the NWSL regular season with each team earning a win in 2024. San Diego earned the first win of the series on April 27, 2024, with a score of 2-1 and a goal from Makenzy Robbe assisted by midfielder Kimmi Ascanio. In the following matchup on May 17, 2024, Wave FC forward Kyra Carusa opened the scoring in the second minute to put San Diego ahead, but Bay FC would come back to earn a 2-1 win by the end of the match.

Last Time Out

The Wave is coming off a 3-0 victory over Chicago Stars FC on Saturday, April 26. The match was full of milestones for San Diego with Kimmi Ascanio scoring the first goal of her professional career and Trinity Armstrong securing her first career assist. Hanna Lundkvist found the opening goal of the match, marking her first goal of 2025, and Adriana Leon secured her first NWSL assist for the Wave which was also her first since 2017 when she played for the Boston Breakers. On a larger scale, San Diego became the first club across league history to start three 17-year-olds in a match - Melanie Barcenas, Ascanio and Armstrong. The performances across the team helped Wave FC win its second straight road-win and position the team third amongst NWSL teams for goals scored (12) this season just behind Orlando Pride and Kansas City Current who are tied for 14 goals each.

Bay FC is entering Week 7 of the NWSL season after a 1-1 draw with Seattle Reign on Saturday, April 26. Bay FC got on the scoresheet first when Caroline Conti received the ball inside the center circle and split a pass through two Reign defenders that connected with an ongoing Kundananji who finished a shot at the edge of the box. Seattle would equalize just after halftime by taking a short corner kick and playing the ball into the front of goal that perfectly found the head of Jordan Huitema for each team to walk away with a point.

Players to Watch

Wave FC midfielder Kimmi Ascanio has recorded a goal contribution in each of her last two matches. In the Club's 3-0 win over Chicago and in her first start of the 2025 season, the 17-year-old scored in stoppage time of the second half by hitting a first-time shot with outside of her boot to the far post, marking the first goal of her professional career. Ascanio also secured her first assist of the year on April 19 against Racing Louisville when she beat two defenders to a ball before passing it off to Delphine Cascarino in the 77th minute to help the Wave finalize a 4-1 win on the road. In just her second season as a professional, she has appeared in all six matches of 2025 for San Diego.

Defender Kiki Pickett leads Bay FC in goals scored this season (2) with each coming from powerful volleys from outside of the box. In Bay's season opener on March 16 against the Utah Royals, a free kick was taken and laid off to Pickett who ran onto the bouncing ball, finishing a first-time shot past goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn. The defender's second goal of the year came in a similar play on April 19 against North Carolina when a ball played over the Courage defense found Pickett who took one touch to place the ball bouncing in front of her before firing a shot to the upper right-hand corner of the net.

How to Watch

Sunday's match will be played at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego with kickoff set for 5:00 p.m. PT. The Wave will be celebrating AAPI Night, presented by Mostra Coffee, with activations and performances for fans to enjoy throughout the night. Tickets can be purchased here and the match will also be streamed live on Paramount+ (subscription) and NWSL+ (free) and broadcast locally on KUSI.

International Networks

Australia - OPTUS

Canada - TSN Linear

Africa - ESPN SSA

Central America - TV Azteca

UK & Ireland - TNT Sport

