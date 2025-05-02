San Diego Wave FC Midfielder Kenza Dali and Forward Delphine Cascarino Named to NWSL Best XI for April

May 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - The NWSL announced today that San Diego Wave FC midfielder Kenza Dali and forward Delphine Cascarino have been named to the Best XI, presented by Amazon Prime, for the month of April. The NWSL Best XI is determined by the NWSL Media Association and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent and included 11 players across six teams for the month of April.

Cascarino, who also earned the NWSL's Player of the Week in Week 5, played a pivotal role in San Diego's back-to-back road wins in April. The 28-year-old scored a brace and recorded her league-leading third assist in the Wave's 4-1 win over Louisville. Cascarino has continued to prove her impact, starting in all six appearances and recording five goal contributions, the most of any Wave FC player. Additionally, Cascarino has recorded six regular season assists for San Diego in the NWSL since signing with the Wave last summer and is just two assists shy of tying the Club's record held by Alex Morgan (8).

Dali has also started in all six matches of the Wave's 2025 season, contributing an assist and clinical free-kick finish in the Wave's victory over Racing Louisville. The French international signed with the Wave in January from Aston Villa of the Women's Super League (WSL), and has since logged 536 minutes for the Wave and an 85% passing accuracy.

Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime

GK: Aubrey Kingsbury (WAS)

DEF: Lilly Reale (GFC), Izzy Rodriguez (KC), Emily Sonnett (GFC), Ryan Williams (NC)

MID: Kenza Dali (SD), Debinha (KC), Lo'eau LaBonta (KC)

FOR: Barbra Banda (ORL), Delphine Cascarino (SD), Esther Gonzalez (GFC)

The NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, is selected by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. Awards for the month of April are based off performances during the NWSL regular season matches.

