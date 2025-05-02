Washington Spirit Falls 4-3 to Angel City FC

May 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit fell to Angel City FC in a dramatic high-scoring match during the annual Pitchside Pups, presented by Mars at Audi Field. In front of 13,738 fans, a club record for a weekday game, the Spirit took the pitch without Head Coach Jonatan Giráldez as he received a red card in last weekend's match against Gotham FC. Sandy MacIver put on a valiant performance, forced to make many critical saves in her debut to the NWSL. In the attack, center back Esme Morgan netted her first and second career NWSL goals.

The Washington Spirit spent the start of the match fully utilizing its five-back, defending the quick-to-attack Angel City. After a few promising Spirit breakaways created some chances up top, Angel City returned with a shot of their own. An Alyssa Thompson cross led to a Riley Tiernan goal, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead on Washington.

Bothered by the early concession, the Spirit spent time defending its final third while Angel City took advantage of the momentum. Less than 15 minutes later, the Thompson sisters combined for a goal, with Alyssa assisting the younger Gisele for the 2-0 lead.

Down 2-0 and not wanting a repeat of last week, the Spirit turned up its attack. Catching Angel City on its back foot, Gabby Carle lofted the ball over a crowd to Ashley Hatch who headed it to Morgan. With one precise touch Morgan found the left corner of the net bringing the Spirit back in the game, 2-1.

The eruption of Audi Field and determination to get back in the game fueled Washington to battle back against Angel City's relentless attacks. Ten minutes later, Rosemonde Kouassi found Gift Monday who also only needed one touch to sneak the ball past the Angel City keeper and level the score at 2. This was Monday's second goal of the NWSL season and Kouassi's first assist of the season.

On a roll, Kouassi made multiple runs up the side, and proved to be a dangerous force against the Angel City defense. The rollercoaster of a first half ended in a tie, the first time the Spirit entered halftime 2-2 since July 6, 2019.

Both teams came out blazing in the second half fighting to get ahead. MacIver made back to back saves, punching the ball over the net and saving the Spirit from the threat of an Angel City free kick and a subsequent curving corner kick.

On for Kouassi, Croix Bethune made her presence known by ripping a shot within her first minute of action. Angel City overcame the tie with a quick build and goal in the 72nd minute. A narrowly-avoided fourth goal for Angel City was initially blocked by Maclver, then rebounded and blocked again by a sliding Morgan.

In Angel City's box in the 89th minute, shot after blocked shot bounced around until Morgan got her toe on the ball and poked it into the corner of the net to level the match 3-3. This is the first time the Washington Spirit has scored three goals in a match since October 13, 2024 when the side hosted Louisville.

Fixed on regaining their lead, Angel City did just that after the club converted a corner into a goal in the eighth minute of second half stoppage time, solidifying its lead in the final minutes and taking the 4-3 decision.

Next, the Spirit travels to SeatGeek Stadium to face Chicago Stars FC on Saturday, May 10 at 12:50 p.m. ET on ABC.

-NWSL Match Report-

Match: Washington Spirit vs. Angel City FC

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Venue: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. EDT

Weather: Clear, high-70s

Scoring Summary:

Goals 1 2 F

Washington 2 1 3

Angel City 2 2 4

LA - Riley Tiernan - 8' (assisted by M.A. Vignola)

LA - Gisele Thompson - 22' (assisted by Alyssa Thompson)

WAS - Esme Morgan - 30' (assisted by Ashley Hatch)

WAS - Gift Monday - 40' (assisted by Rosemonde Kouassi)

LA - Katie Zelem - 72' (assisted by Gisele Thompson)

WAS - Esme Morgan - 89'

LA - Riley Tiernan - 90+8'

Lineups:

WAS: 28 - Sandy MacIver; 14 - Gabby Carle; 4 - Rebeca Bernal; 9 - Tara McKeown; 24 - Esme Morgan; 5 - Narumi Miura (16 - Courtney Brown, 77'); 33 - Ashley Hatch; 22 - Heather Stainbrook (25 - Kysha Sylla, 66'); 19 - Rosemonde Kouassi (7 - Croix Bethune, 66'); 21 - Gift Monday (39 - Chloe Ricketts, 87'); 8 - Makenna Morris (13 - Brittany Ratcliffe, 66')

Unused Substitutes: 1 - Aubrey Kingsbury; 34 - Kiley Dulaney; 35 - Meg Boade

LA: 19 - Angelina Anderson; 16 - M.A. Vignola (29 - Miyabi Moriya, 46'); 3 - Savvy King; 11 - Sarah Gorden; 20 - Gisele Thompson (6 - Megan Reid, 75'); 4 - Katie Zelem (99 - Madison Hammond, 90+3'); 14 - Alanna Kennedy; 21 - Alyssa Thompson; 17 - Kennedy Fuller (23 - Christen Press, 69'); 7 - Julie Dufour (10 - Claire Emslie, 46'); 33 - Riley Tiernan

Unused Substitutes: 1 - Hannah Stambaugh; 9 - Casey Phair; 12 - Maiara Niehues; 28 - Lily Nabet

Stats Summary: WAS / LA

Shots: 11 / 22

Shots On Goal: 3 / 9

Saves: 4 / 0

Fouls: 12 / 15

Offsides: 1 / 1

Misconduct Summary: 

LA - Kennedy Fuller - 24' - Yellow Card

WAS - Gift Monday - 35' - Yellow Card

LA - Savy King - 84' - Yellow Card

LA - Sam Laity - 90+8' - Red Card

